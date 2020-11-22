As WWE's second-longest-running pay-per-view, Survivor Series marks the final of the promotion's "major" PPV events every calendar year. What began as a night that revolved around "teams of five striving to survive" in a series of ten-man elimination tag matches has morphed into a showdown between the top stars of the Raw and SmackDown brands.

This year, that means a card headlined by WWE champion Drew McIntyre taking on universal champion Roman Reigns in a titanic showdown. Other champions will face off on the card as well, with two additional matches seeing traditional five-on-five elimination matches also taking place as the two brands battle for supremacy. Also, The Undertaker will appear for a "Final Farewell" ceremony at the event, ushering the superstar into retirement 30 years after making his debut at the 1990 Survivor Series.

Watch 2020 WWE Survivor Series

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Location: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2020 WWE Survivor Series match card