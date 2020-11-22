As WWE's second-longest-running pay-per-view, Survivor Series marks the final of the promotion's "major" PPV events every calendar year. What began as a night that revolved around "teams of five striving to survive" in a series of ten-man elimination tag matches has morphed into a showdown between the top stars of the Raw and SmackDown brands.
This year, that means a card headlined by WWE champion Drew McIntyre taking on universal champion Roman Reigns in a titanic showdown. Other champions will face off on the card as well, with two additional matches seeing traditional five-on-five elimination matches also taking place as the two brands battle for supremacy. Also, The Undertaker will appear for a "Final Farewell" ceremony at the event, ushering the superstar into retirement 30 years after making his debut at the 1990 Survivor Series.
Watch 2020 WWE Survivor Series
Date: Sunday, Nov. 22
Location: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2020 WWE Survivor Series match card
- World champions: Drew McIntyre (WWE) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal)
- Women's champions: Asuka (Raw) vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown)
- Mid-card champions: Bobby Lashley (United States) vs. Sami Zayn (Intercontinental)
- Tag team champions: The Street Profits (SmackDown) vs. The New Day (Raw)
- Men's Survivor Series: AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Riddle & Sheamus (Raw) vs. Team SmackDown Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Otis, King Corbin & Kevin Owens (SmackDown)
- Women's Survivor Series: Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce & Lana (Raw) vs. Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley & Natalya (SD)
- Dual-brand battle royal (Kickoff show)