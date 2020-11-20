WWE's second-oldest pay-per-view returns Sunday when Survivor Series goes down in the ThunderDome inside Orlando's Amway Center. The show revolves around a series of matches between Raw and SmackDown superstars, culminating in a bout between universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Drew McIntyre in the expected main event.

The show, which features a theme of "Best of the Best,"will also feature the "Final Farewell" of The Undertaker. The Deadman made his debut at Survivor Series 1990, and after multiple hints at retirement, he will finally ride off into the sunset after a month that has celebrated his 30 years in the WWE.

Survivor Series will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the show expected to last approximately three hours, not counting the kickoff show, which starts one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis.

Let's take a closer look at who our CBS Sports experts predict will come out on top at WWE Survivor Series.

2020 WWE Survivor Series predictions

Midcard champions: Bobby Lashley (U.S., Raw) vs. Sami Zayn (Intercontinental, SD)

A Lashley win makes plenty of sense, but Zayn has been presented as an opportunist since returning to the ring. There are outside factors (Retribution) that could easily get involved and set up Zayn to steal another cheap win. There's just more upside to Zayn getting a victory and taking that forward as the obnoxious heel than to Lashley just picking up the seemingly obvious win. Pick: Sami Zayn wins -- Brent Brookhouse

Since winning the U.S. title, Lashley has done absolutely nothing with it. Though Zayn has been booked as a smart heel who has been outhinking his opponents, my guess is his luck runs out against Lashley, especially considering one would expect MVP at ringside for the match. There's no harm in Zayn losing clean to Lashley as he can easily talk his way out of it. In fact, Zayn losing would be far more entertaining than him winning, and it would help Lashley look strong as he hopefully begins defending his title regularly. Pick: Bobby Lashley wins -- Adam Silverstein

Tag team champions: New Day (Raw) vs. Street Profits (SD)

Either team winning here would be unsurprising, and this is a match that likely doesn't have any impact on either team long term. There's simply no other elements at play beyond the possible involvement of Big E after weeks of the Profits throwing jokes his way about their upcoming match with Big E's teammates. Big E costing the Profits the win after some minor distraction could set something up going forward on SmackDown. Pick: New Day win -- Brookhouse

There are cases to be made for both teams winning this match. The Profits have been talking far more crap than New Day, so they're the heel side and probably due for comeuppance. However, I cannot envision a scenario where New Day are put in this match and do not insist on putting over the younger champions. The idea of the Profits winning and continuing to nag Big E about it backstage is too enticing. Pick: Street Profits win -- Silverstein

Women's champions: Asuka (Raw) vs. Sasha Banks (SD)

I feel like I'm leaning very heavily into outside factors determining outcomes for this event, but that's the only way to advance any stories when you have a brand vs. brand showdown. Banks has had issues with the returning Carmella over the past few weeks, and a continuation of Carmella's attacks costing Banks the win keep both women's champions strong while continuing the program that is being built. Pick: Asuka wins -- Brookhouse

I agree that, should shenanigans come into play, it would make all the sense in the world for Asuka to win the match. After all, Carmella's had Banks' number the last two weeks and is poised to be the top contender. However, Banks just won the SmackDown title in the culmination of a huge feud and is riding high into this match. Handing her a loss -- even aided by distraction -- would be unfortunate given the circumstances. A clean win over Asuka would be huge for Banks' profile. Pick: Sasha Banks wins -- Silverstein

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce & Lana (Raw) vs. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott & 2 TBD (SD)

There is the obvious storyline that WWE could book of Lana, unable to gain the respect of any Team Raw peers, miraculously winding up as the sole survivor in this match. While that could potentially work, it's not the best booking, which is to put over the one wrestler on either team who can benefit most from this match in Belair. You can still have Lana earn a couple victories via surprising means while ensuring Belair impresses throughout with numerous eliminations and potentially being the sole survivor in the end. Plus, I am extremely confident in the equivalent men's elimination match, so I think they go the other direction here. Pick: Team SmackDown wins -- Silverstein (also Brookhouse)

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, Riddle & Sheamus) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins & TBD)

With so much focus placed on the broken dynamics among the Raw team, it feels right for them to end up coming together in the big moment and managing to pull off a victory -- especially if the team's last man standing is Styles, who has desperately been trying to unify his team. Team SmackDown feels more like a collection of guys than a group that is involved in a mix of storylines. Pick: Team Raw wins -- Brookhouse (also Silverstein)

World champions -- Drew McIntyre (WWE, Raw) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal, SD)

With two strong champions, neither of whom benefits from a loss, you return to looking for outs that give a finish without hurting either man. McIntyre has to worry about potential involvement from Randy Orton, The Miz and maybe even The Fiend, which sets him up with plenty of those outs. However, I think the ultimate deciding factor here will be a misguided attempt to help Reigns by Uso, continuing the story of Uso doing things without the approval of the man he now serves. Pick: Drew McIntyre wins -- Brookhouse

This is a difficult match to book and therefore predict. Reigns should not lose this under any circumstances given how strong he's been booked since returning to WWE as a heel. McIntyre should not lose this under any circumstances given that he just won the title back after dropping it to Randy Orton for less than 30 days. This is a WrestleMania- or SummerSlam-caliber main event with 10 days of build at Survivor Series. There are simply way more options to create avenues for McIntyre to lose than Reigns. Pick: Roman Reigns wins -- Silverstein