The Royal Rumble is WWE's second-most anticipated pay-per-view of the year, behind only WrestleMania. It is an event centered around surprises and career-defining opportunities as one man and one woman will secure the right to challenge for a world championship at WrestleMania in April.

In addition to the pair of 30-entrant matches, there is also a slate of intriguing title matches. 54-year-old legend Goldberg returns to the ring to square off with WWE champion Drew McIntyre in one of the night's featured world title matches. Also, Kevin Owens gets one more shot at Roman Reigns and the universal championship when the two battle in a Last Man Standing match. On the women's side, Carmella will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown women's championship while Charlotte Flair and Asuka will defend the women's tag titles against former champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Watch 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

Date: Sunday, Jan. 31

Location: Tropicana Field -- Tampa, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2021 WWE Royal Rumble match card