One of the most prominent annual WWE pay-per-view events kicks off the 2021 calendar when the Royal Rumble comes to the ThunderDome inside the Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The card will be headlined by the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of those matches earning world title shots at WrestleMania 37.

This year's Royal Rumble event takes place on Sunday, Jan. 31. The headline matches are almost guaranteed to deliver surprises, but there will be a full card of action filling out the rest of the event, including some potentially huge championship bouts. While the card is still being filled out, we have taken a crack at predicting what will take place as WrestleMania 37 season kicks off.

The show will stream live on the WWE Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET following a one-hour kickoff show beginning at 6 p.m.

2021 WWE Royal Rumble Card

Men's Royal Rumble match: Daniel Bryan became the first man to declare he would take part in the Royal Rumble match, and plenty of names should follow in the coming weeks. Of course, as with every year, there will be plenty of surprise entrants, so we will not know the entire 30-man field ahead of the event. But, you can expect most of those who appear regularly on Raw and SmackDown to join the field. Participants: Daniel Bryan, 29 TBA

Women's Royal Rumble match (30 TBA): For just the fourth time, the women will have their opportunity to earn a title shot by participating in a Royal Rumble. The first women's Royal Rumble took place in 2018, with Asuka winning the match but failing to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania to win the Raw title. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair won the following two years, both going on to win titles at WrestleMania. The Raw and SmackDown locker rooms should begin declaring for the Rumble in the coming weeks. Participants: 30 TBA

2021 WWE Royal Rumble predictions

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Sheamus: There's an outside chance Keith Lee gets pulled in for a triple threat after Sheamus hit him with a Brogue Kick after the pair teamed with McIntyre to beat The Miz, John Morrison and AJ Styles. More likely, however, is Sheamus earning a title shot after beating Lee in singles action. McIntyre and Sheamus have the potential to put on a thrilling and brutal match, and they've been building to it with the two friends finding themselves increasingly at odds.

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens: It's unclear in what direction WWE will go with Reigns for the event, but Owens has been screwed over by Jey Uso's involvement in his two shots at Reigns, so there's life in giving it one more go -- this time maybe with the involvement of a returning Jimmy Uso to strengthen the camp of The Tribal Chief. Initial speculation was that Daniel Bryan would face Reigns, but with Bryan declaring for the Rumble, that option may be off the table.

Intercontinental Championship -- Big E (c) vs. Sami Zayn: Big E took the title off Zayn on Christmas, and Zayn isn't someone who would sit back and not try to force his way into an opportunity to get the title back. There's no easier path to Big E's first big title defense than to book the rematch.

United States Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle: Riddle has had his issues with MVP and The Hurt Business lately, including being attacked by Lashley. Matches with MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are fine for weekly TV but don't feel like pay-per-view bouts for Riddle. Lashley has not been an active champion, so he needs a real challenger for the belt on a big stage. Riddle fills that opening well and could get his first big title run with a win.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler: Baszler and Jax don't seem ready to walk away after losing the titles to Asuka and Flair at TLC. A rematch would give the chance for the teams to meet in a match that got a full build instead of a surprise Flair return like in their first meeting.