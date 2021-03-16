Last year's WrestleMania event was one of the more surreal experiences as the biggest show of the year emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, however, WWE is "Back in Business" as WrestleMania 37 will go down with a limited number of fans in attendance. All the top titles will be on the line and the best feuds will come to a head with a live crowd in attendance, giving WrestleMania its grand feeling back.

WWE WrestleMania 37 goes down on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The main shows will likely begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on Peacock. So let's have a look now at the WrestleMania 37 matches that have been confirmed as well as break down what else could be added to the match card based on current weekly television direction.

WWE WrestleMania 37 matches

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge: Edge waited to pick his opponent following his Royal Rumble win, playing head games with the champs across NXT, Raw and SmackDown. Those games bothered no one more than Reigns, who was always believed to be Edge's target. At Elimination Chamber, Edge finally made his move, putting Reigns down with a spear while the champion celebrated his victory over Daniel Bryan, who had won a grueling chamber match minutes prior. After the spear came the WrestleMania sign point, and the challenge was official.

WWE Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre successfully defended the WWE championship inside the Elimination Chamber, but a post-match attack by Lashley left McIntyre open for Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the title. Lashley claimed the title from Miz just one week later in dominant fashion, and two weeks later, it was announced that McIntyre would challenge Lashley for the title on the card.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair: Belair made it official that she will use her Royal Rumble win to challenge Banks for the title at WrestleMania. Banks and Belair teamed at Elimination Chamber to challenge for the women's tag titles but lost when Reginald interfered in an attempt to give Banks the edge. They will again team together to challenge for the titles at Fastlane, but after that, we'll be gearing up for what has the potential to be one of the best matches on the biggest card of the year.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) AJ Styles & Omos: The New Day regained the tag team titles from the Hurt Business on Raw, and shortly after, Styles and his muscle were out to make the challenge. New Day quickly accepted, and this will mark the in-ring debut of Omos on the main roster.

WWE WrestleMania 37 predictions

Raw Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Once Asuka and Flair dropped the women's tag team titles, the wheels began to fall off the friendship. Flair declared herself as the only credible challenger to the long-reigning champion Asuka, so we seem to be headed toward a rematch of the WrestleMania 34 encounter between the two -- a match in which Flair, the SmackDown women's champion at the time, emerged victorious.

Bad Bunny & Damien Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison: Assuming The Miz loses the WWE championship, it only makes sense to finish playing out the Bad Bunny story that has been steadily advancing since Bunny performed at the Rumble. Priest has been the muscle in the pair, and they've beaten Miz and Morrison at every turn both in and out of the ring. This is the kind of "special match" that fits at WrestleMania better than any other time of the year.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton: Since Orton set The Fiend on fire, Alexa Bliss has repeatedly made Orton's life miserable. All the while, Bliss has promised that The Fiend would be reborn. That is likely to happen ahead of WrestleMania, leading to another Wyatt-centric gimmick match. It could also see the return of the cinematic matches that were the highlight of 2020's two-day WrestleMania before the company overused them and they lost steam.

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman: There have been hints that WWE could be going this direction since McMahon returned to WWE TV for no reason other than to help Adam Pearce announce the participants in the Raw Elimination Chamber match. Strowman felt slighted by not being included, and demanded McMahon "make things right" in a veiled threat. There is some history to draw on, with McMahon having driven Strowman through a table with an elbow drop in the 2018 Survivor Series. The match is far from a lock, but McMahon loves to return for big-stage matches and Strowman is a name without any other real direction.

United States Championship -- Riddle (c) vs. Keith Lee: Lee was supposed to be in the United States championship match at Elimination Chamber, facing off with then-champion Bobby Lashley and Riddle in a triple threat match. Lee was pulled from the match due to injury, something that has kept him off WWE TV for a lengthy period. Riddle would win the match and the title. Lee and Riddle shared the ring many times on the independent scene and have again done so in NXT and on Raw. Taking the act to the biggest stage of them all would give another match that would feature some great in-ring action and highlight some of the newest members of the main roster in the spotlight.

Intercontinental Championship -- Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews: The story between Big E and Crews could play out before WrestleMania, but it has dominated Big E's title reign with Crews' recent heel turn adding some extra drama. If Big E vs. Crews isn't the intercontinental title match at WrestleMania, there isn't a ton of time to build to an impactful showcase for the champion.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (c) vs. The Street Profits: The Profits have been waiting for their opportunity to get a rematch after losing the titles to Ziggler and Roode. They've been told by Sonya Deville that they'll get their shot when the time is right -- so when is the time ever more right than WrestleMania?

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: With two days of WrestleMania to fill, the return of the battle royal would serve as good filler as well as an opportunity to showcase more of the roster under the brightest of lights. The field will largely be driven by who does and does not have an active storyline heading into the event, but the return of a WrestleMania tradition makes sense.

Women's Battle Royal: For reasons similar to the men's battle royal, there's plenty of reason to feature the return of the women's battle royal. This is doubly true with the sad fact that women, while an increasingly core part of WWE shows, still get far less featured spots on pay-per-view events than the men. With so many talented women needing a chance to shine, WWE will likely load up the ring with a trophy on the line.