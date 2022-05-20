Hell in a Cell returns on June 5 when WWE brings the annual event -- and the Cell -- to Allstate Arena just outside of Chicago. Hell in a Cell is one of WWE's most iconic matches, with every match inside the structure having the potential to provide moments that will live on in WWE history.

Only two matches are currently confirmed for the event, including one inside the Cell. In that announced Hell in a Cell match, Cody Rhodes will battle Seth Rollins after Rhodes won their meetings at the previous two pay-per-view events. Along with that match, the Raw women's championship match has been set, with Asuka challenging Bianca Belair for the title.

There are many more matches set to be made in the coming weeks and the end result should be a loaded card.

Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we expect -- at WWE Hell in a Cell.

WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell): Rhodes and Rollins will face off in a third consecutive pay-per-view when they meet inside Hell in a Cell. Obviously, the match format raises the stakes and should bring the rivalry to a close. Rhodes returned to WWE as Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania, winning that match. He then won the rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, sending Rollins over the edge as he launched an attack on Raw that led to the third meeting.

Raw Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka: The most notable thing about this match may be the behind-the-scenes drama that led to it after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw after an argument over creative directions, leaving WWE to scramble and book a No. 1 contender match between Asuka and Becky Lynch, which Asuka won. The potential for a show-stealing match between Belair and Asuka is incredibly high, so the payoff for fans may be worth the drama.

WWE Hell in a Cell predictions

Tag Team Championship Unification -- The Usos (c - SmackDown) vs. RK-Bro (c - Raw) (Hell in a Cell): With Roman Reigns not in the mix for the show, the second Hell in a Cell match on the card should be the long-teased tag team championship unification match between these two teams. They're set to meet on SmackDown in a unification bout but it's hard to believe that'd be where things are truly settled.

Finn Balor & AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest & Edge: Balor and Styles have aligned against the Edge-led Judgement Day faction. Another clash between Styles and Edge makes less sense than a tag match with the four men most involved in the angle. That match could also serve as an opportunity for Edge to unveil a new member of his group, something he has hinted at repeatedly in recent weeks.

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley: These two women went quickly from friends to enemies. Ripley turned heel and then joined Edge's Judgement Day. That led Morgan to align with Balor and Styles. While we could end up with some sort of mixed six-person tag match, the dynamics with four men and two women make accomplishing that a bit more difficult than two separate matches.

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel: One of the low-key best parts of Raw has been Owens' issues with Ezekiel, Elias' younger brother who is actually just Elias. The show could use a lower stakes match to be placed someone on the card and Owens and Ezekiel going one-on-one fits the bill.