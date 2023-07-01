WWE returns to England on Saturday for the first pay-per-view held in the country in more than two decades when Money in the Bank comes to London's O2 Arena. In one of the year's biggest events, seven men and six women will take part in ladder matches to win the Money in the Bank contract that will award the winner with an opportunity to challenge for a title of their choosing at any point.
In addition, The Bloodline "Civil War" begins when Roman Reigns teams with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso finally had enough of Reigns' abuse, with Jimmy Uso turning on Reigns at Night of Champions and Jey Uso joining his twin shortly after, leaving Reigns spiraling as his family tore apart in front of his eyes.
In addition to that match and the two ladder matches for Money in the Bank contracts, Seth Rollins will defend the world heavyweight championship against Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one with Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in featured bouts.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night in London.
Watch 2023 WWE Money in the Bank
Date: July 1
Location: O2 Arena -- London
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
Watch live: Peacock
2023 WWE Money in the Bank match card
- Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos
- Men's Money in the Bank ladder match -- Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul
- Women's Money in the Bank ladder match -- Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus
- World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor
- Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle
- Women's Tag Team Championship -- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez