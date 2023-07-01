WWE returns to England on Saturday for the first pay-per-view held in the country in more than two decades when Money in the Bank comes to London's O2 Arena. In one of the year's biggest events, seven men and six women will take part in ladder matches to win the Money in the Bank contract that will award the winner with an opportunity to challenge for a title of their choosing at any point.

In addition, The Bloodline "Civil War" begins when Roman Reigns teams with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso finally had enough of Reigns' abuse, with Jimmy Uso turning on Reigns at Night of Champions and Jey Uso joining his twin shortly after, leaving Reigns spiraling as his family tore apart in front of his eyes.

In addition to that match and the two ladder matches for Money in the Bank contracts, Seth Rollins will defend the world heavyweight championship against Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one with Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in featured bouts.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night in London.

Watch 2023 WWE Money in the Bank



Date: July 1

Location: O2 Arena -- London

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2023 WWE Money in the Bank match card