The biggest spectacle in sports entertainment touches down in Los Angeles. WWE WrestleMania 39 takes place over the weekend with a star-studded card featuring some of the hottest storylines in professional wrestling.

One of the most anticipated matches in recent memory headlines WrestleMania 39. Dominant, record-breaking champion Roman Reigns defends his undisputed WWE universal championship against Cody Rhodes to close out the weekend. Before we get there, an adjacent feud with an equal amount of juice takes place on Saturday night. Undisputed tag team champions The Usos defend their titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a blood feud.

John Cena takes a short detour from his busy Hollywood schedule to challenge United States champion Austin Theory on Saturday, but Cena is far from the only star of old to step foot competing on the card. Women's legends Lita and Trish Stratus take part in a six-woman tag match and Rey Mysterio battles his son, Dominik Mysterio, one day after being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Edge also attempts to conclude his long-running rivalry with "The Demon" Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell.

Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Watch 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1



Date: Saturday, April 1

Location: SoFi Stadium -- Los Angeles

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 match card



United States Championship -- Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

-- Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena SmackDown Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

-- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley Undisputed Tag Team Championships -- The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

-- The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders (men's showcase)

Watch 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2



Date: Sunday, April 2

Location: SoFi Stadium -- Los Angeles

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 match card

