AEW is back on PPV, and it's a special occasion. The promotion is back in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday for AEW Revolution -- an event that will mark the end of a legendary career as Sting will say goodbye in his retirement match. He'll team with Darby Allin to defend their AEW tag team championships against The Young Bucks.

Sting, 64, returns to the Greensboro Coliseum where he famously wrestled Ric Flair for the NWA world heavyweight championship at Clash of Champions in 1988. "The Nature Boy" will be in Sting and Allin's corner as family, friends and fans celebrate Sting's legendary 39-year career. The Young Bucks -- Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson -- made the feud extra personal after attacking Sting's adult sons on AEW Dynamite.

The beefy card features six title matches. Some standouts include Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown, AEW world champion Samoa Joe in a three-way match against Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page and "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW women's world gold. Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita will appeal to the hardcore fans while casual viewers will recognize TNT champion Christian Cage, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castangoli and Chris Jericho.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday night.

Watch 2024 AEW Revolution



Date: Sunday, March 3

Location: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Bleacher Report Live

2024 AEW Revolution match card