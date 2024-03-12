WWE SummerSlam is Cleveland bound. Logan Paul revealed on Tuesday that this year's pay-per-view will take place in his hometown on Aug. 3.

Paul, a part-time WWE superstar currently holding the United States championship, shared the news on his "Impaulsive" podcast. SummerSlam will take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium with WWE SmackDown taking place one night before at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the same city.

"It will be the first time SummerSlam is in Cleveland since 1996," Paul said.

Paul added that he plans to invite his brother, Jake Paul, rapper Machine Gun Kelly and NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce to SummerSlam. Paul also expected to be performing on the card.

"The city of Cleveland and WWE have a rich history that spans decades," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said in a statement. "We are excited to bring SummerSlam, SmackDown and a full slate of events to town in partnership with Haslam Sports Group and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission."

SummerSlam has been produced annually by WWE since 1998. It is often considered the company's second-biggest event behind WrestleMania. The two PPVs are often considered among WWE's "Big Five" along with Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank. Last year's SummerSlam occurred in Detroit in front of a claimed 51,477 fans with Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso headlining.