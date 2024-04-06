The long road to Wrestlemania 40 is over. WWE touches down in Philadelphia with one of the most exciting builds to a WrestleMania in memory. The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lead the way to must-see main events.

Reigns and Rhodes will headline two nights of WrestleMania 40 on April 6 and April 7. The stipulation of their undisputed WWE universal title match depends on the outcome of Night 1. Reigns and The Rock will team against Rhodes and Rollins in Saturday's marquee match. The Bloodline will be given free reign or banned entirely from Sunday's main event depending on which team succeeds. The storyline is among the most enthralling of the last two decades and has reinvigorated WWE.

Bloodline drama isn't restricted to the main events either. Twin brothers Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will go one-on-one in a match being built since SummerSlam in August. Rollins also pulls double duty, defending his world heavyweight title against Drew McIntyre on Night 2. Other highlights on the card include a pair of women's world title matches, Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the intercontinental title, the WrestleMania debut of Jade Cargill and a chaotic six-pack tag team title ladder match.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday and Sunday night

Watch 2024 WWE WrestleMania 40



Date: April 6 and 7

Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (countdown show starting at 5 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

2024 WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 match card

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane)

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship -- Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The New Day vs. Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down vs. New Catch Republic (Six-Pack Ladder match)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship -- Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The New Day vs. Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down vs. New Catch Republic (Six-Pack Ladder match)

Women's World Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

2024 WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 match card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes*

WWE Women's Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Women's Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

United States Championship -- Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

United States Championship -- Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain) vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (Philadelphia Street Fight)

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

*The match stipulation will be decided by the winner of Night 1's main event: either a Bloodline Rules or Bloodline banned match.