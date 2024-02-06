The apparent Wrestlemania 40 showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns has ruffled some feathers with WWE fans online, but San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle might have a solution. During Super Bowl LVIII media day, Kittle threw out a scenario that might make everyone happy, and it even got an endorsement from Triple H.

When it was his turn to field questions at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Kittle was asked about his dream Wrestlemania matchup. Kittle responded with an online theory that he believes could have some legs.

Instead of The Rock taking on Roman Reigns -- which was heavily teased at the end of last week's SmackDown -- Kittle would like to see Cody Rhodes pull the old switcheroo to get a shot at the undisputed WWE universal champion, with The Rock still being involved.

"Honestly, my dream would be a setup where Roman shows up, I saw this online," Kittle said. "Roman shows up, signs a contract, Cody is on the other side, and The Rock referees. Wouldn't that be fun and special? Let's make it fun and interesting. That was not my idea, but I thought it was really cool."

After the video of that interaction was posted to social media, WWE Chief Content Office Paul "Triple H" Levesque gave it his seal of approval on X.

Kittle, a big WWE fan, has earned the nickname "The People's Tight End" from The Rock. Kittle also emulates AEW luchador Penta El Zero Miedo after big plays, and he clotheslined The Miz at Wrestlemania 39.