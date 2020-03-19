AEW Dynamite results: Dark Order's 'Exalted One' revealed as Brodie Lee, formerly WWE's Luke Harper

One of AEW's longest running storylines has been the guiding hand behind Dark Order. On "AEW Dynamite," Brodie Lee -- formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE -- was revealed to be The Exalted One after months of speculation.

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of Dark Order were out to deliver on their promise of revealing The Exalted One on Dynamite when interrupted by Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian of SCU. Daniels and Kazarian insisted there was no Exalted One, only Uno and Grayson. They were then interrupted by a video package revealing Lee as the man behind Dark Order. Lee then appeared in the ring and led his group in a beatdown of SCU.

Lee was one of the men many thought could be Dark Order's Exalted One, though recent social media posts and actions from Matt Hardy had many feeling he would be the man revealed to be in power for AEW's resident cult faction. Lee had been a force on the independent scene before signing with WWE and finding success as part of the Wyatt Family until his career stagnated and he left WWE for greener pastures. He now has the chance to lead a prominent group in the AEW ring.

Dark Order's Evil Uno has used Twitter in the lead to the reveal to list a number of people who are not The Exalted One, including some legitimate options -- such as Christopher Daniels -- and some absurd, including Macaulay Culkin. Other names tied to potentially being The Exalted One included Hardy, Raven and Lance Archer.

Dark Order first showed up as the tag team of Uno and Grayson. The duo had a group of masked "creepers" who accompanied them to the ring before video packages established the group as a fully-functional cult.

Alex Reynolds and John Silver were eventually recruited to the group after losing matches on Dynamite. Both were put under masks and made a part of the Creepers.

Now, with SCU in their crosshairs and Lee leading the way for the group, it will be interesting to see how he handles the role of cult leader rather than follower as he was in WWE.