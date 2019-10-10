AEW Dynamite results, recap, grades: Inner Circle arrives, Jon Moxley returns to action, stunning upset

While the debut episode of AEW Dynamite last week felt like a big deal, this week's edition felt like the show where Dynamite truly found an identity. Chris Jericho cut a promo in Boston that ranks among the best of his career while introducing his new faction and making them feel special. Meanwhile, the rest of the show built on programs and felt like it mattered in moving everyone forward in the promotion.

Dynamite's second week felt like the work of a promotion that is not only a "true alternative" to WWE programming, but the effort of a group that, given time, can give the Goliath a run for its money. Let's take a closer look now at what went down in Boston on Wednesday night.

Big fan of wrestling? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know each week.

Chris Jericho introduces The Inner Circle

Jericho, addressing the actions of the new faction created at the end of the debut episode of Dynamite, declared himself, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz "The Inner Circle." While justifying the existence of the group and why he recruited each member, Jericho also shot down fan chants of "We the people." "We the people sucks, and it's dead and buried," Jericho said in possibly the line of the night. "It was a stupid idea from bad creative and all that's gone."

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara def. Dustin Rhodes & Adam "Hangman" Page via pinfall when Jericho hit Rhodes with the Judas Effect. After back-and-forth action, Rhodes and Page appeared to have gained the upper hand, but Hager snuck into the ring and attacked Rhodes which allowed Jericho to score the victory. As the Inner Circle attacked Rhodes and Page following the match, the lights went out and Cody was in the ring when they came back on. Santana & Ortiz cut him down quickly before MJF ran in with a chair. After briefly teasing a turn on Cody, MJF laid out Santana, Ortiz and Jericho with a chair. Unfortunately for the faces, Jericho was able to lay out MJF before The Young Bucks made the final save. As Jericho was about to head up the ramp to leave, Darby Allin rode a skateboard down before using it to lay out Jericho and enter the ring to close the show standing tall with the Rhodes brothers, Young Bucks and Page.

Overbooked show endings on TNT have been badly missing from pro wrestling. Yes, it felt like half the roster was in the ring by the time the show came to a close, but every participant's involvement added a little something to the show's conclusion. The culmination of Allin getting one over on Jericho added juice to next week and helped him achieve a feeling of more than just "the guy who earned a title shot." Now, he's in the mix with the top names in the promotion. The match was good, but the show end was great. Grade: A+

🛹 @DarbyAllin off the skateboard to give us a preview of his collision coming with @IAmJericho #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mDLmvXitMc — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 10, 2019

PAC enters Omega-Moxley feud

Jon Moxley def. Shawn Spears via pinfall after hitting the Deathrider. Tully Blanchard got involved at ringside, continuing his role as a very involved manager during Spears' matches. After stopping Moxley from beating on Spears at ringside, he later took advantage of some ref distraction to throw Moxley into the ring steps. After some exciting back and forth, Moxley his finisher for the win.

After the match, Kenny Omega made his way to the entryway with a barbed wire baseball bat and barbed wire-wrapped broom. Omega tossed the bat to Moxley and encouraged him to pick it up. As Omega was staring down Moxley, PAC, who had been on commentary, blindsided him with a chair. With Omega down, Moxley chose to toss the bat away and leave "The Cleaner" down as he walked to the back.

Omega's woes in AEW continue, even in situations where it seems he has the upper hand. The atmosphere was electric during the staredown with the barbed wire weapons, but PAC didn't allow fans to get the brawl they wanted. An injury may have never benefited a storyline as much as with these men. Omega desperately wants to get one over on Moxley but has been put through a glass table and now blindsided by PAC. The angle, combined with the solid match, kept this segment hot from beginning to end. Grade: B+

What else happened on AEW Dynamite?