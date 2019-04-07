Fan jumps barricade, attacks Bret Hart at 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony
The Hart Foundation was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday
The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame was supposed to be about honoring some of the company's greatest superstars. One fan had another idea when he decided to rush the stage and attack former WWE champion Bret Hart as he was being inducted as part of the Hart Foundation tag team with recently deceased partner Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.
WWE cut away from the incident and the screen went to black as Hart stood alongside Natalya, Neidhart's daughter and an active WWE superstar.
Tweets from fans in attendance show dozens of current and former WWE superstars — including Shane McMahon, Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd and Curtis Axel — immediately rushing into the ring to save Hart, 61, who has survived both a stroke and cancer battle. Travis Browne, husband to Ronda Rousey and a UFC heavyweight, also appears to have gotten involved
The fan was promptly removed from the building and the show continued. Hart resumed his speech and appeared to be fine.
