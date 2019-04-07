Fan jumps barricade, attacks Bret Hart at 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame was supposed to be about honoring some of the company's greatest superstars. One fan had another idea when he decided to rush the stage and attack former WWE champion Bret Hart as he was being inducted as part of the Hart Foundation tag team with recently deceased partner Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

WWE cut away from the incident and the screen went to black as Hart stood alongside Natalya, Neidhart's daughter and an active WWE superstar.

This is probably the best angle of the incident involving a fan (and I use that term loosely) attacking Bret Hart. Disgusting. This guy deserved everything he got in the aftermath. Glad to hear Bret was OK and able to resume his speech. #WWEHOFhttps://t.co/6j1Rf8pkMb pic.twitter.com/pXwDdcIo6s — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 7, 2019

Tweets from fans in attendance show dozens of current and former WWE superstars — including Shane McMahon, Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd and Curtis Axel — immediately rushing into the ring to save Hart, 61, who has survived both a stroke and cancer battle. Travis Browne, husband to Ronda Rousey and a UFC heavyweight, also appears to have gotten involved

Fan tackles Brett Hart at the Hall of Fame awards and gets destroyed by wrestlers and Rhonda Rousey’s husband. Nothing fake about this! pic.twitter.com/WKdE6KVLlB — Danny Albers (@daboss00701) April 7, 2019

Literally on the verge of tears. Some horrible bastard fan just rushed the the ring and rugby tackled poor Bret Hart. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/DPGUVrmmpK — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 7, 2019

A fan jumped into the ring during the Hart Foundation speech and tackled Bret Hart. This is the aftermath #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/yEfgb7oXiW — Mamba (@mambalouis) April 7, 2019

The fan was promptly removed from the building and the show continued. Hart resumed his speech and appeared to be fine.