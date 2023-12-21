Professional wrestling has a familiar formula: rivals battle inside a ring to settle grudges and win championships. Every wrestler takes a unique approach to the craft, putting their distinct touches on the tried and true blueprint. Actors Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White stepped into the "The Iron Claw" ring with the same philosophy, says co-star Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero is a 30-year pro wrestling veteran and a member of the Guerrero family, a legendary wrestling dynasty that had a decades-long professional rivalry with The Von Erichs at the heart of "The Iron Claw" film. Guerrero portrays The Sheik in A24's upcoming release and played a crucial consulting role in preparing the actors for wrestling's bumps and bruises.

"Coming from a dance background, from 'High School Musical' and stuff, [Efron] really liked to walk through it all over and over again," Guerrero told CBS Sports. "Jeremy had a different approach. He had a cerebral approach where he would think about it, visualize it and be ready to go. I would look at him and he'd be kind of quiet. I asked, 'Are you OK?' He said, 'Yeah, I'm good. I'm ready.'

"Every one of them surprised me every day in the ring. It wasn't like pulling teeth. They didn't come unprepared... When it was time to get into the ring, they were in the ring stretched and ready to go. It made my job a lot easier. They really wanted to learn. They really wanted to nail this."

It's easy to dismiss professional wrestling as bodyslams and dropkicks. In reality, the most enduring acts build an emotional connection with the audience. The moments in between the actions are at the heart of Guerrero's teaching philosophy.

"Car crashes and fights help tell the story, but the car crashes are not the story," Guerrero said, using action movies for context. "It's the same thing with wrestling. These moves help tell the story but the moves themselves are not the story. That's what we're doing in the ring. We're storytelling. That's what they're doing in front of the camera or on a stage. They're telling a story.

"What makes a good wrestler a great wrestler is what he does in between the moves. That is everything."

The Von Erichs are a family struck so terribly by death and misfortunate that it sparked a widespread myth about a family curse. Kevin Von Erich -- the only remaining second-generation family member -- has persevered and helped guide a new generation of Von Erichs to the wrestling business. The Guerrero family has suffered its own hardships, including the untimely passing of beloved former WWE champion Eddie Guerrero at age 38.

"To be able to help tell the story, coming from another Texas wrestling family who were rivals with the Von Erichs for years... It's like I was making it about my own family. I even told the Von Erichs, 'I promise I will help make this movie like I'm making it about my family.'"

The early buzz and critical acclaim for "The Iron Claw" adds to the recent appetite for rich Hollywood storytelling about pro wrestling. Guerrero's involvement has renewed interest in a project about his own family.

"With the success that I believe this movie will have, and telling the story of the Von Erich family, I think there is definitely an avenue to do a movie or documentary or series on the Guerrero family..." Guerrero said. "I've been approached about it a lot."

"The Iron Claw" premieres in theatres on Dec. 22.