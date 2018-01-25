In This Corner Podcast: Where WWE went wrong with Raw 25, Royal Rumble preview

WWE

In this episode: Raw 25 gave us no choice but to deliver an extended edition of ITC as Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein are joined by a familiar voice who never rests in peace because he can stay up -- all -- night. After the guys dig in deep on a "historic" episode of Raw, they welcome the return of PPV Rewind as they take a look back at the 2015 Royal Rumble. BC and The Silver King then close out the show with an in-depth preview of WWE's first pay-per-view of 2018 along with an NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia show that is relatively thin but potentially explosive.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam

