In This Corner Podcast: WWE Backlash build, Greatest Royal Rumble fallout, roster directions

In this episode: The fire is in the bellies of Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein this week as the guys open the show by taking a deep dive into the so-called Greatest Royal Rumble and their takeaways from the beginning of WWE's trek into Saudi Arabia (5:00). BC and The Silver King then discuss a confusing build to Backlash, including concern over Roman Reigns' future and the big names that appear to be left off the show (20:10). After a short Raw vs. SmackDown debate (33:10), Hero or Zero touches on the return of Bobby Lashley, the debut of the Authors of Pain, Batista's claims, Lana returning to Rusev's side and whether a big-time NXT feud to should continue (48::00). The guys then wrap things up with a full preview of Backlash (1:07:12) and their weekly Feel Spots (1:30:26).

