In This Corner Podcast: WWE Backlash build, Greatest Royal Rumble fallout, roster directions
It's been a rough few weeks for WWE, but has the company rebounded ahead of Backlash?
In this episode: The fire is in the bellies of Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein this week as the guys open the show by taking a deep dive into the so-called Greatest Royal Rumble and their takeaways from the beginning of WWE's trek into Saudi Arabia (5:00). BC and The Silver King then discuss a confusing build to Backlash, including concern over Roman Reigns' future and the big names that appear to be left off the show (20:10). After a short Raw vs. SmackDown debate (33:10), Hero or Zero touches on the return of Bobby Lashley, the debut of the Authors of Pain, Batista's claims, Lana returning to Rusev's side and whether a big-time NXT feud to should continue (48::00). The guys then wrap things up with a full preview of Backlash (1:07:12) and their weekly Feel Spots (1:30:26).
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
Jericho, Jordan set to make big returns
Jericho used his words to try and fool the professional wrestling world once again
WWE's Kane holds lead in mayoral race
Glenn Jacobs appears as if he will be victorious in his political venture
SD recap: AJ Styles' new challenger
The newest member of the SmackDown roster has his sights set on top gold
Daivari responds to GRR death threats
Ariya Daivari received the threats against his life after the Greatest Royal Rumble
Raw recap: Rollins, Balor steal show
There may be no better set of superstars working against one another in WWE right now
The Rock casts John Cena in lead role
The two legends are coming together once again, this time in Hollywood