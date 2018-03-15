In This Corner Podcast: WWE hits the gas pedal on the road to WrestleMania 34

In this episode: With Fastlane in the rear-view mirror, WWE's Road to WrestleMania 34 is full speed ahead. Brian Campbell and co-host Adam Silverstein kick off the show with John Cena's opening salvo in challenging The Undertaker (5:45), debating whether this match is worth a carton of Milk of Marknesia being spilled. The Main Event continues with a look at Roman Reigns' kayfabe suspension (22:40) and an extensive discussion about the Fastlane pay-per-view (32:25) and whether the Road Dogg is right that a couple hot segments have otherwise made up for an oft-criticized last few months of SmackDown (42:10). Up next is Hero or Zero (51:00) where BC and The Silver King talk Braun Strowman's tag team title pursuit, whether Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka is a ?dream match,? the Alexa Bliss-Nia Jax rivalry, Kenny Omega's big reveal and the surprise decision involving Fabulous Moolah. The guys wrap things up by answering your DM slides (1:17:30) on Shinsuke Nakamura and Ronda Rousey before squeezing the last drops of underjuice out by teasing what's to come on ITC over the next few weeks.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher



