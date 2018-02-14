In This Corner Podcast: WWE Raw, SmackDown head in vastly different directions

Raw has been great lately, while SmackDown has been underdelivering for months on end

braun-strowman-bass-raw.jpg
WWE

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein start Valentine's Day by sending their love out to Raw as it stays hot on the Road to WrestleMania 34. On the heels of that, BC and The Silver King talk SmackDown's myriad problems and what WWE needs to do with its two major brands once 'Mania season is in the books. The guys also talk Ronda Rousey's scheduled contract signing at Elimination Chamber, John Cena's current storyline, where the two women's divisions stand and much more in Hero or Zero. Up next, your DM slides are covered in an extended segment before the guys wrap things up with a new PPV Rewind match announcement and their Feel Spots.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories