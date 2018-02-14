In This Corner Podcast: WWE Raw, SmackDown head in vastly different directions

WWE

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein start Valentine's Day by sending their love out to Raw as it stays hot on the Road to WrestleMania 34. On the heels of that, BC and The Silver King talk SmackDown's myriad problems and what WWE needs to do with its two major brands once 'Mania season is in the books. The guys also talk Ronda Rousey's scheduled contract signing at Elimination Chamber, John Cena's current storyline, where the two women's divisions stand and much more in Hero or Zero. Up next, your DM slides are covered in an extended segment before the guys wrap things up with a new PPV Rewind match announcement and their Feel Spots.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam

