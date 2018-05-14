John Cena dishes on breakup with Nikki Bella: 'I had my heart broken out of nowhere'

If you're hoping that John Cena and Nikki Bella eventually back together, well ... so is Cena.

The 41-year-old wrestler and actor joined "Today" on Monday morning and offered an update on his relationship with Bella -- a fellow WWE personality -- after the two broke up last month. Cena and Bella were engaged to be married, but the relationship suddenly ended a few weeks before their wedding date.

The split came as a shock for many, including Cena.

"I had my heart broken out of nowhere -- well, for me it was out of nowhere," Cena explained during "Kathie Lee and Hoda" on "Today."

"I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work."@JohnCena updates us on how he's doing since his split with Nikki Bella. pic.twitter.com/YEJPMzXNbe — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) May 14, 2018

Despite the breakup, which he attributed to "an unfortunate set of circumstances," Cena made it clear that he's not very interested in restarting his relationship with Bella, a former WWE champion and one of the two stars of "Total Bellas" alongside her sister Brie.

"I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work," he said.

Cena and Bella's relationship has been quite public and a source of interest (and tabloid fodder) for a while. After years of dating on the WWE circuit, the two got engaged inside the ring at Wrestlemania 33 in April of 2017. As such, their breakup has also been a major story both in the wrestling and pop culture world.

The split will be a major storyline in the new season of the "Total Bellas" television show on E!, which returns this weekend. It seems safe to assume the network isn't quite as heartbroken about the split as Cena appears to be.