Logan Paul has continued to make a name for himself in the combat sports world. Following his boxing match against Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis over the weekend, Paul made it clear what's next for him.

Paul set his sights on the WWE United States Championship and revealed that he plans to challenge Rey Mysterio for that title in the near future.

"My true passion, y'all already know, I'm a WWE superstar. So, I'm moving back to the WWE," Paul said in the postfight interview. "There are some championships that I want to get. I've got my eye on something. I got my eye on someone. I'm an American boy, and I want that U.S. title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once brother, and I'm coming for that U.S. championship."

It didn't take long for Mysterio to respond.

"I was like, 'What did he just say? No way,' and I had to rewind it to make sure. He did, he called me out," Mysterio said on "The MMA Hour" on Monday. "I'm like, 'Okay. I'm not hard to find. You can find me every Friday night on SmackDown.' I can't wait to see what he has to say."

WWE then announced Paul would be on this week's Friday Night SmackDown for a "face-to-face" confrontation with Mysterio. The segment will likely set up a championship match between the two at WWE's Crown Jewel event, scheduled for Nov. 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Paul made his in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 38 back in April 2022 and has since competed in seven matches. His first attempt at winning gold in WWE came at the 2022 Crown Jewel event when he failed to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He then went on to enter the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, compete in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and beat Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023.