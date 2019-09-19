NXT results, recap, grades: Title change, big return excite in USA debut of WWE's third brand

The debut episode of NXT on USA Network was everything fans wanted: namely, NXT without any real WWE main roster influence. The two-hour show, which spent the first hour on USA and the second hour on WWE Network (that changes on Oct. 2 when both hours will be live on USA) had its ups and downs like a regular NXT episode but was booked rather well from start to finish.

There were four matches in particular that stood out -- only two of which were announced ahead of time, and NXT managed to feature a mixture of superstars on the show including those that have seen plenty of TV action to this point and others that will be filling out the roster. There was not only a title change and two No. 1 contenders named in the show but also a big return and the debut of superstars from NXT UK that fans did not expect to see.

What went down Wednesday night on NXT? Keep on reading to find out!

And don't forget to subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast where we break down the latest in WWE, NXT and the world of professional wrestling each week. Listen to our NXT-centric interviews with Triple H and Shawn Michaels below!

Triple H started the show by introducing the audience to NXT while highlights played. He spoke about the brand's greatness and appeal to more hardcore fans before revealing that he was speaking live behind the curtain. He then stepped from backstage onto the ramp and the show began.

Candice LaRae def. Mia Yim (via pinfall), Io Shirai and Bianca Belair to become No. 1 contender for the Women's Championship: The action was fast and furious from the start with NXT clearly deciding to open the show with a barn-burner. Yim and Belair hit their finishers, but both pinfall attempts got interrupted. Yim pushed Shirai off the top rope to the outside as she attempted her moonsault, but LaRae recovered, hit Yim with a poisonrana and followed with a springboard moonsault for the 1-2-3. After the match, champion Shayna Baszler met LaRae on the ramp face-to-face as an intimidation tactic. This was not long enough to be rated higher, but it was intense while it lasted. Grade: B

Cameron Grimes def. Sean Maluta via pinfall: In about 10 seconds, Grimes hit a charging Maluta with a jumping stomp to the chest and picked up the victory.

North American Championship -- Roderick Strong def. Velvetteen Dream (c) via pinfall to win the title: As he's wont to do, Strong spent the first half of the match continuously working on Dream's back. However, as he attempted to put Dream in the Strong Hold, he was flung out of the ring before Dream pushed him back-first into the steel steps. The DreamDT only resulted in a two count, and Strong soon had Dream prone as fans chanted, "This is wrestling." Strong followed with a V-trigger and hung Dream up on the top rope before drilling him with running elbows and placing him in the Strong Hold. Screaming in agony, Dream eventually reached the bottom rope and the rest of Undisputed Era immediately hit the ringside area.

Dream was eventually flung into the referee, knocking him out, and the Dream Valley Driver on Strong was unable to be counted for a pinning attempt. Undisputed Era prevented Dream from capitalizing by distracting him, giving Strong an opening to hit End of Heartache -- but Dream kicked out at 2.7. Dream hit the DVD again, but Kyle O'Reilly distracted the referee as Dream climbed the top rope, allowing Adam Cole to knock him off with a superkick and Strong to again hit End of Heartache to take the match and the title. It is Strong's first singles title in NXT, coming one month shy of three years since his debut with the company. This was a good piece of business all around and the title change -- with Undisputed Era fulfilling their prophecy -- feels fresh. Grade: B+

Pete Dunne def. Arturo Ruas via submission: These two wasted no time getting intense with plenty of mat wrestling, joint manipulation and German suplexes. Eventually, Dunne locked Ruas up on the mat and pulled apart his fingers to get the tap out.

Xia Li def. Aliyah via pinfall: This one did not last long, nor should it have in the first place. Li hit Aliyah with a spinning back kick and then a falling windmill kick onto Aliyah's back for the 1-2-3.

Imperium arrives in NXT: Denzel Dejournette hit the ring for a match with Kushida, but Imperium from NXT UK instead came out of the crowd and surrounded the ring, immediately taking Dejournette out with a German suplex and flying uppercut powerbomb. WALTER then received his own entrance and took a mic, saying they would restore respect to wrestling. When he began speaking Austrian, Kushida's music hit. He went straight to the ring and said this was his time and Imperium was stealing it. He took out three members of Imperium and was able to kick WALTER in the face before escaping. This was a bit of a clunky segment, but the fans were hot for a future WALTER vs. Kushida match.

Lio Rush def. Oney Lorcan to become No. 1 contender for the Cruiserweight Championship: Making his return to WWE after months away from the ring, Rush received a good ovation from the crowd. Lorcan tried to take Rush out at the bell, but Rush recovered and hit three straight tope suicidas to get the fans chanting. After Lorcan slowed the match down with his strength, Rush countered a throw into the ropes with a springboard stunner off the bottom rope. Rush missed a frog splash and sold an injured left knee on the landing, giving Lorcan the opportunity to lock him a chokehold he eventually escaped. Rush angered Lorcan, who began slapping him across the face, but Rush countered a charge with a standing Spanish fly and the Dragon's Call frog splash for the impressive victory. It was a terrific return match for Rush, who was a welcome sight back in the larger WWE universe. Grade: B+

Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain ends in a no contest (Street Fight): After a running dropkick by Dain and kendo stick swing by Riddle, these two immediately headed outside of the arena and to the loading dock where WALTER was sitting at a table. After Riddle hit Dain with a running knee, WALTER and Imperium attacked Riddle. The Forgotten Sons, The Street Profits, Pete Dunne, Dominic Dijakovic and many others all began brawling in a massive fight that eventually poured its way into the arena with Riddle and Dain rolling back into the ring. Officials and agents attempted to separate Riddle and Dain, but Riddle hit one with a German suplex. The ring soon filled with nearly two dozen people but was eventually cleared with Dain left standing by himself, so he decided to run and take out six people with a tope suicida as the show went off the air. Despite the insanity of an all-out brawl encompassing much of the locker room, this was a rather lacking ending to a great show. This may have been done for timing reasons as the advertised Riddle-Dain match did not begin with the time allotment one would believe would be required for a street fight. Of course, it could have also been booked that way all along.