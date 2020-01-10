NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool 2 card, matches, start time, live stream, watch online, WWE Network

The first man to taste the boot of WALTER in an NXT UK ring was Joe Coffey. Coffey had just come up short in challenging for the WWE United Kingdom championship held by then-champ Pete Dunne when WALTER made his debut, heading to the ring and staring down Dunne. Coffey attempted to climb back in the ring and was met by the shot from WALTER. Fast forward one year, and WALTER now holds the title after ending Dunne's incredible run and is set to face off with Coffey as the promotion returns for another NXT UK TakeOver event in Blackpool.

That's not the only title on the line, however, with Gallus defending the NXT UK tag titles in a four-way ladder match against Imperium, The Grizzled Young Veterans and the team of Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster. Also, Kay Lee Ray will defend the NXT UK Women's championship against challengers Toni Storm and Piper Niven.

Below is all the information you need to watch NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II on Sunday afternoon.

Watch NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II

Date: Sunday, Jan. 12

Location: Empress Ballroom -- Blackpool, Lancashire, England

Start time: 12 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. GMT

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II match card