Ronda Rousey blasts 'ungrateful' WWE fans while shooting down full-time wrestling return

Ronda Rousey has not been seen on WWE television in over a year, and while she may one day make her way back to the promotion, she won't be as visible as some may have thought. The women's MMA pioneer won't be heading back to work on any sort of full-time basis, and she's citing the response from the fans for that decision.

During an appearance on former "Jackass" star Steve-O's "Wild Ride" podcast, Rousey was very complimentary of her brief time performing as a WWE superstar, praising her overall experience as well as enjoying the time she spent with her fellow female co-workers in the locker room. What she did not enjoy, however, was the response she received from the fans. Before expressing her desire against any sort of full-time WWE return at the conclusion of the conversation, she talked about her wanting to spend the majority of her time with the people who truly appreciate her -- her family -- as opposed to the "ungrateful" fans.

"So it's just like … what am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f---ing ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me?" Rousey said. "I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, 'f--- these fans, dude.' My family loves me and they appreciate me, and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It's like, 'Hey girls. Love what you're doing. I'm gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can. Fly little birds, fly! I'm going f---ing home!' And that was basically it."

Rousey joined WWE in January 2018, making a surprise debut appearance upon the conclusion of the Royal Rumble event that featured the first women's Royal Rumble match in history. She began her in-ring wrestling career in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34 a few months later, teaming with Kurt Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The ex-UFC champ captured the Raw women's championship from Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam in August 2018, and she held the title up until her most-recent WWE appearance when she was defeated by Becky Lynch in the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event in April 2019. The historic match also included then-SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair in a winner-takes-all affair.

On the heels of her first loss as a pro wrestler, Rousey announced her decision to step away in the hopes of starting a family with husband and UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.

While Rousey enjoyed one of the most successful rookie runs in the history of pro wrestling, she did receive mixed reactions from crowds as time went on while performing on pay-per-view events, Raw television episodes and even select untelevised live events.

Although Rousey has been off television for more than a calendar year, WWE confirmed last year that the former UFC superstar is under contract with the company through April 10, 2021.