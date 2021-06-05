WWE's biggest event of the summer officially has a home as the promotion announced the event will be held on Aug. 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE made the location official during the pre-race festivities for the Belmont Stakes, confirming existing rumors that the summer spectacular would land in Vegas.

The event is unique in multiple ways. It will be the first time SummerSlam has been held in an NFL stadium and also takes place on Saturday, rather than Sunday as is tradition for WWE pay-per-view events.

The date also places the event in Las Vegas on the same night as the huge boxing pay-per-view fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr.

SummerSlam will have fans in attendance, with WWE returning to crowds and live touring in July. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, only April's WrestleMania 37 has hosted a live crowd for the promotion. WWE has used the ThunderDome, a virtual fan experience for all other televised shows since Aug. 2020. The ThunderDome has been hosted in Orlando's Amway Center, St. Petersburg, Florida's Tropicana Field and Yuengling Center in Tampa.

A sellout of Allegiant Stadium would draw north of 70,000 fans, well beyond the limited capacity at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania.