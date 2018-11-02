WWE Crown Jewel live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network, PPV, match card

Despite myriad of controversy, WWE Crown Jewel will be taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as scheduled on Friday. Under a new 10-year agreement WWE has come to with the Saudi General Sports Authority, Crown Jewel will mark the second event in Saudi Arabia this year, with the first being the elaborate Greatest Royal Rumble presentation back in April just weeks after WrestleMania.

Negative headlines aside, the Crown Jewel event does offer up some intrigue from a purely pro wrestling perspective. Shawn Michaels will make his return to the ring after eight years away; Eight of the biggest names in the company will compete in the first-ever World Cup tournament; and both world championships will be on the line in one-one-one contests that could headline most pay-per-view events.

Below is all the information you need to catch WWE Crown Jewel on Friday afternoon. CBS Sports will be with you all day long with a live results and grades post, so be sure to hit us back for that in the early evening.

WWE Crown Jewel viewing information

Date: Friday, Nov. 2

Location: King Saud University Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Start time: Noon ET (kickoff show starts at 11 a.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE Crown Jewel match card