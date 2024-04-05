Paul Heyman receives a hardcore homecoming in Philadelphia, ground zero of Extreme Championship Wrestling. The former ECW boss headlines the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday immediately after SmackDown.

Heyman will join the Hall of Fame in the city where he rallied rebellious fans and professional wrestlers around the cult classic ECW promotion. Heyman has spent nearly four decades in pro wrestling and is going strong as special counsel to The Bloodline. Heyman will be inducted by The Bloodline's leader, undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns and Heyman are not the only members of The Bloodline taking to the podium on Friday. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will also speak at the ceremony, inducting his later grandmother and former wrestling promoter Lia Maivia.

This year's celebrity inductee is one of the most famous people in history. Boxing icon Muhammad Ali enters the Hall of Fame's celebrity wing, inducted by his widow Lonnie Ali. Take a look below at the full list of 2024 inductees.

Paul Heyman

Muhammad Ali

Bull Nakano

U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham)

Thunderbolt Patterson

Lia Maivia



Below is how you can catch watch the Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night.

Watch 2024 WWE Hall of Fame



Date: April 5

Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock