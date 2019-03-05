WWE legend King Kong Bundy, who main evented WrestleMania 2, dies at 61
Bundy had two successful runs in WWE, including a legendary rivalry with Hulk Hogan
Christopher Pallies, better known as pro wrestling legend King Kong Bundy, has died at 61. WWE confirmed the news Tuesday, though no cause of death was revealed.
Bundy -- an Atlantic City, New Jersey, native who resided in his home state -- had been scheduled to appear at WrestleCon in April during WrestleMania 35 weekend in New York and tweeted about it as recently as Monday night.
A monstrous heel who played a key role in WWE chairman Vince McMahon's national launch of his then-WWF promotion in the mid-1980s, Bundy reached the pinnacle off the profession in 1986 when he headlined WrestleMania 2 in Los Angeles against Hulk Hogan inside of a steel cage.
Often referred to as the "walking condominium," Bundy stood at a menacing 6-foot-4 and 458 pounds during his prime and used his trademark bald head and evil cackle to both scare and enrage wrestling fans over a 26-year career that began in 1981.
Bundy possessed one of the most believably destructive finishing moves in his Avalanche Splash; so much so that, after hitting the maneuver, he demanded referees to count to five when he pinned his opponents as opposed to the traditional three. Bundy went on to use the "five count" as his calling card, holding up five fingers as he walked to the ring and while cutting promos.
For as devastating he was as a monster villain due to his size, Bundy was arguably even better on the microphone articulating his points and threatening his opponents with Hall of Fame manager Bobby Heenan by his side.
After a semi-retirement from 1988-94, Bundy returned to WWE during its New Generation era as a member of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Corporation. He made his final WrestleMania appearance in 1995 when he was defeated by The Undertaker.
Bundy's character was so well known in pop culture that he made acting appearances on multiple television shows including "Married … with Children" and "Boy Meets World." He also starred in an ESPN "This is SportsCenter" ad.
Before making it big in WWE, Bundy built his name as a heel in the Texas-based World Class Wrestling Association where he served as patriarch Fritz Von Erich's opponent in a 1982 retirement match at Texas Stadium. After having his head shaved by Von Erich as part of a match stipulation, Bundy carried the shaved look for the remainder of his career.
Despite his iconic stature and success, Bundy has yet to be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame.
-
Raw recap: Ronda Rousey sends a message
Rousey sent a stern message to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair ... as well as the fans
-
2019 WWE Fastlane matches, card, date
Everything you need to know ahead of the final PPV event before WrestleMania 35
-
Torrie Wilson entering WWE Hall of Fame
Wilson is the latest inductee into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame
-
SD recap: Two huge surprise returns
The swerves continued into Tuesday night as the Road to WrestleMania 35 keeps winding
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35 in the New York area
-
Honky Tonk Man enters WWE Hall of Fame
The self-proclaimed 'greatest intercontinental champion of all-time' held the title for 64...