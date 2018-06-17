WWE Money in the Bank 2018 live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network, card, matches

One of the most anticipated WWE pay-per-view offerings presented each year is upon us. Sunday night in Chicago, WWE Money in the Bank, the second of the dual-branded pay-per-views since the move was made following WrestleMania 34, will air live beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Once again this year, there will be two Money in the Bank ladder matches, though this time there will be eight participants competing in each. This will be the second time a women's Money in the Bank ladder match will be contested in company history after Carmella became the inaugural winner last year. She stands as the reigning SmackDown women's champion entering the event and will be defending her title on Sunday. Let's just hope that a re-do isn't necessary this year for the women's ladder match due to a creative snafu.

In addition to the traditional ladder matches for the briefcase, a host of championships will be on the line Sunday as well, including WWE champion AJ Styles once again defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura with a special stipulation added. Shockingly to some, universal champion Brock Lesnar will not be appearing on this year's Money in the Bank card to put the universal title up for grabs.

Date: Sunday, June 17

Location: Allstate Arena-- Rosemont, Illinois

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE Money in the Bank card