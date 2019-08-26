WWE news, rumors: AJ Styles addresses retirement plans, Tony Schiavone joins AEW broadcast team

On the heels of signing a new WWE contract in March, AJ Styles is looking ahead to his retirement. Still one of the best wrestlers on the planet, Styles, 42, is reportedly under contract with the company for five more years, and he seems to have a firm plan in place for life after in-ring action. Speaking with Lillian Garcia on her "Chasing Glory" podcast, Styles made it clear he's leaving his boots in the ring when his deal is up.

"I can tell you that the contract that I signed here in the WWE is my last," Styles said. "This is it for me. This is where I'm going to end my career no matter what happens. I've got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids."

It took 18 years for Styles to work his way to the big stage. He spent the majority of his career showcasing his talents across the world in regional and national promotions before finally signing his first WWE contract in 2016 at a point in which he'd established himself as arguably the best wrestler in the world.

Since debuting with WWE, Styles has twice held the WWE championship and has captured the United States championship on three occasions. Currently on that third reign as U.S. champion, Styies is working with longtime friends Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows as The OC.

