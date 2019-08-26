WWE news, rumors: AJ Styles addresses retirement plans, Tony Schiavone joins AEW broadcast team
'The Phenomenal One' is looking ahead to spending time with his family after his current deal ends
On the heels of signing a new WWE contract in March, AJ Styles is looking ahead to his retirement. Still one of the best wrestlers on the planet, Styles, 42, is reportedly under contract with the company for five more years, and he seems to have a firm plan in place for life after in-ring action. Speaking with Lillian Garcia on her "Chasing Glory" podcast, Styles made it clear he's leaving his boots in the ring when his deal is up.
"I can tell you that the contract that I signed here in the WWE is my last," Styles said. "This is it for me. This is where I'm going to end my career no matter what happens. I've got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids."
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
It took 18 years for Styles to work his way to the big stage. He spent the majority of his career showcasing his talents across the world in regional and national promotions before finally signing his first WWE contract in 2016 at a point in which he'd established himself as arguably the best wrestler in the world.
Since debuting with WWE, Styles has twice held the WWE championship and has captured the United States championship on three occasions. Currently on that third reign as U.S. champion, Styies is working with longtime friends Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows as The OC.
More WWE news, rumors
- AEW has added another legendary voice to the broadcast team. A press release from the company on Monday revealed that Tony Schiavone will join Jim Ross and Excalibur on the broadcast team while also serving as a senior event producer. Schiavone served as the voice of many of the top promotions in wrestling history, including Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW and even WWE for a short stint.
- Former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey is officially a part of the new season of "Total Divas" along with current female superstar Sonya Deville, a press release announced on Monday. The new season of "Total Divas" will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 2 on the E! network. Currently on hiatus since WrestleMania 35, Rousey is expected to return to in-ring action at some point in the future.
- WWE has filed new trademark applications on superstar monikers Aliyah, WALTER, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, Drew Gulak, Humberto Carillo and IIconics, according to PW Insider.
-
AEW All Out match card, rumors
Everything you need to know about AEW All Out, the promotion's second major pay-per-view
-
Buddy Murphy is ready to break out
WWE King of the Ring returned at the perfect time for Murphy, a future main-event level star...
-
Cody on wrestling's most important night
The AEW exec doesn't seem startled by NXT's move to cable television
-
WWE champions Rollins, Lynch engaged
Rollins and Lynch recently made their relationship public, and WWE made it part of an on-air...
-
2019 WWE Clash of Champions match card
Everything you need to know ahead of 2019 WWE Clash of Champions airing live from Charlott...
-
SD recap: Daniel Bryan disappoints
Murphy had another amazing showing, but a big storyline misstep ended the show on a sour n...