WWE news, rumors: Daniel Bryan talks backlash on wife Brie Bella, ROH star heading to WWE?
Bryan responded to the cyber-bullying that his wife has been receiving over the past week
Following an unfortunate incident on Raw last Monday night, Brie Bella was the subject of mainstream headlines when she accidentally knocked out Riott Squad member Liv Morgan on live television while executing the Yes Kick made famous by her husband, Daniel Bryan. Over the course of the past week, Bella has been receiving a lot of backlash online for the in-ring botch, and her husband has taken the time to respond.
Daniel Bryan defends Brie Bella
One week following the incident, it seems that Bryan has finally had enough of the outrage that has been directed at Bella. The former WWE champion took to Twitter on Monday to issue a detailed response to fans that have been attacking his wife via the internet, even calling back to a few occurrences where he has made mistakes in the ring that were completely his fault. One of those occurrences even took place on a recent edition of SmackDown Live.
While the botched spot with Morgan received the most headlines and attention, sadly, it wasn't the first instance of Bella struggling since her return to in-ring action. In that very same match last Monday, she caught Ruby Riott with an errant forearm to the face, and in her SmackDown Live appearances of late, she's appeared to miss spots with The Miz, Maryse and Zelina Vega. Regardless, that doesn't make some of the comments directed her way over the past week any less unnecessary.
As for Morgan, WWE did confirm that she suffered a concussion, and it's not known to this point whether she's been cleared to return. She's currently scheduled for Saturday's Super Showdown event to team with her Riott Squad sisters as they take on The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey in Australia. In somewhat of a good sign, though, Morgan accompanied the Riott Squad to the ring at a live event on Sunday.
More WWE news, rumors
- Punishment Martinez dropped the Ring of Honor television championship to Jeff Cobb on Saturday night, and it was made clear why shortly after. According to The Wrestling Observer, that was Martinez's last date with ROH, and the 36-year-old is now on his way to WWE., likely to join NXT.
- Per PW Insider, WWE Network could be transitioning to a tiered system in 2019, which could see an expansion of content that includes the long-rumored inclusion of independent promotions that WWE partners with. How serious are the plans? Well, apparently Vince McMahon himself is overseeing the changes, so that should tell you all you need to know there.
- Monday night's edition of Raw is the final one before the company heads to Australia this weekend. In competition on Monday night in anticipation of this weekend's festivities, Rousey takes on Riott while Bobby Lashley faces Kevin Owens. Shawn Michaels will also be making another appearance as the hype for Saturday's Undertaker-Triple H match comes to a close.
