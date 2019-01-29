WWE news, rumors: Dean Ambrose will leave the company after WrestleMania 35

Dean Ambrose, one of the most reliable hands WWE has employed over the past several years, is finishing up his time with the company this spring. Wade Keller of PWTorch reported on Tuesday morning that Ambrose gave his notice to WWE over Royal Rumble weekend amid growing frustrations with his character direction over time. Keller noted that Ambrose will conclude his time with WWE shortly after WrestleMania 35 on April 7, and in a follow-up to the PWTorch report, PWInsider reports that Ambrose turned down a five-year deal that was offered to him that would have paid the Cincinnati, Ohio, native over seven figures per year.

WWE confirmed the news later Tuesday, issuing a rare statement for a departing talent well ahead of their final date. "Dean Ambrose [Jonathan Good] will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April," the company said in a statement provided to the Wrestling Observer. "We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."

Ambrose signed with WWE in 2011 following a successful stint on the independent scene as Jon Moxley. He quickly made a name for himself down in FCW developmental for WWE (which included a featured feud with William Regal and a teased program with Mick Foley that would have served as his main roster debut), and in November 2012, he was introduced to the main audience as one of the three members of the Shield along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Many saw him as the breakout star of the group whenever the inevitable split would occur, and although he had a run as the WWE champion from June-September 2016, he never really seemed to catch on as the singles star fans assumed he could be. Whether that was his fault or WWE's is open to interpretation.

The last attempt at creating a massive singles star out of Ambrose faltered mightily as his heel turn against Rollins on the same night Reigns announced he would need to take time away to battle leukemia never flourished past the shock of the night it stunned everyone on Raw back in October.

Now, the speculation about Ambrose's future can begin. With All Elite Wrestling set to launch this year, Ambrose -- who will likely revert back to being referred to as Moxley -- could provide the first big jump from WWE to AEW as the latter gets itself off the ground. If we've learned anything about Ambrose the man, real name Jonathan Good, it's that he'll do what he wants, whenever he wants.

