WWE news, rumors: Dean Ambrose will leave the company after WrestleMania 35
Ambrose has been with WWE since signing in 2011
Dean Ambrose, one of the most reliable hands WWE has employed over the past several years, is finishing up his time with the company this spring. Wade Keller of PWTorch reported on Tuesday morning that Ambrose gave his notice to WWE over Royal Rumble weekend amid growing frustrations with his character direction over time. Keller noted that Ambrose will conclude his time with WWE shortly after WrestleMania 35 on April 7, and in a follow-up to the PWTorch report, PWInsider reports that Ambrose turned down a five-year deal that was offered to him that would have paid the Cincinnati, Ohio, native over seven figures per year.
WWE confirmed the news later Tuesday, issuing a rare statement for a departing talent well ahead of their final date. "Dean Ambrose [Jonathan Good] will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April," the company said in a statement provided to the Wrestling Observer. "We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."
Ambrose signed with WWE in 2011 following a successful stint on the independent scene as Jon Moxley. He quickly made a name for himself down in FCW developmental for WWE (which included a featured feud with William Regal and a teased program with Mick Foley that would have served as his main roster debut), and in November 2012, he was introduced to the main audience as one of the three members of the Shield along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Many saw him as the breakout star of the group whenever the inevitable split would occur, and although he had a run as the WWE champion from June-September 2016, he never really seemed to catch on as the singles star fans assumed he could be. Whether that was his fault or WWE's is open to interpretation.
The last attempt at creating a massive singles star out of Ambrose faltered mightily as his heel turn against Rollins on the same night Reigns announced he would need to take time away to battle leukemia never flourished past the shock of the night it stunned everyone on Raw back in October.
Now, the speculation about Ambrose's future can begin. With All Elite Wrestling set to launch this year, Ambrose -- who will likely revert back to being referred to as Moxley -- could provide the first big jump from WWE to AEW as the latter gets itself off the ground. If we've learned anything about Ambrose the man, real name Jonathan Good, it's that he'll do what he wants, whenever he wants.
Subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast for audio analysis of WWE each week, and check out our instant analysis of the 2019 Royal Rumble below.
More WWE news, rumors
- Raw female superstar Ember Moon will be out of action for a while. Following Monday's Raw, WWE broke the news that Moon injured her elbow and surgery is immediately required. It's not known exactly how the injury occurred, but it should be noted that Moon wrestled a tremendous length of time in Sunday's women's Royal Rumble match with full use of only one arm, essentially.
- Jeff Jarrett appeared on WWE television for the second night in a row to interrupt Elias on Monday night during Raw, and we may be seeing more of the former intercontinental champion moving forward. According to PWInsider, Jarrett has not only been hired in a producer role but he will be appearing in on-screen roles as well.
- On Tuesday night's SmackDown Live, the women's title picture for WrestleMania will begin to take shape following Becky Lynch's announcement on Monday that she is moving brands to challenge for the Raw title on April 7. Daniel Bryan is vowing to change the climate of WWE forever (now with Erick Rowan by his side), and The Miz & Shane McMahon will celebrate their tag title victory.
-
Raw recap: Lynch, Rollins get opponents
The WrestleMania scene began to take shape on Monday night with two huge matches set
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2019
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35 during the ongoing road to the big...
-
WWE Royal Rumble results, recap, grades
Complete results, analysis, grades and highlights from the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble in Phoeni...
-
2019 Royal Rumble betting odds
A look at the betting favorites to emerge victorious in the Rumble bouts on Sunday
-
2019 WWE Royal Rumble predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the Royal Rumble event on Sunday in Phoenix