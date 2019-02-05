WWE news, rumors: Seth Rollins injury update, 2019 Hall of Fame class begins taking shape

Seth Rollins is getting ready for arguably the most important match of his career coming up against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 on April 7 where he'll challenge for the universal championship, but as he does so, the "Architect" is apparently dealing with a minor health setback. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer [subscription required and recommended], Rollins is currently working through a minor back injury, which almost certainly provides an answer as to why he was absent from Monday's Raw, though he was reportedly backstage.

The good news, according to Meltzer, is that the injury doesn't appear to pose a threat to the universal title match currently scheduled for the biggest show of the year. Rollins was held out from the live events over this past weekend in addition to leaving him off the Monday night broadcast as the company wishes to get him as much rest and recuperation as possible before he walks into MetLife Stadium to tackle the "Beast Incarnate."

With Rollins clearly booked as the top star on the Raw brand in the absence of former universal champion Roman Reigns, you can't blame WWE for taking every precaution necessary in regards to his health. While it's likely not to be featured in the main event slot at WrestleMania, Rollins's quest to dethrone Lesnar will undoubtedly be the next featured bout on the card. To get all you want from that match, you need Rollins as close to 100 percent as he can possibly be. Thankfully, it seems as if he will be the Rollins we all expect -- just needing some rest along the way.

