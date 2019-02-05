WWE news, rumors: Seth Rollins injury update, 2019 Hall of Fame class begins taking shape
The injury Rollins is working through doesn't appear to be WrestleMania-threatening
Seth Rollins is getting ready for arguably the most important match of his career coming up against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 on April 7 where he'll challenge for the universal championship, but as he does so, the "Architect" is apparently dealing with a minor health setback. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer [subscription required and recommended], Rollins is currently working through a minor back injury, which almost certainly provides an answer as to why he was absent from Monday's Raw, though he was reportedly backstage.
The good news, according to Meltzer, is that the injury doesn't appear to pose a threat to the universal title match currently scheduled for the biggest show of the year. Rollins was held out from the live events over this past weekend in addition to leaving him off the Monday night broadcast as the company wishes to get him as much rest and recuperation as possible before he walks into MetLife Stadium to tackle the "Beast Incarnate."
With Rollins clearly booked as the top star on the Raw brand in the absence of former universal champion Roman Reigns, you can't blame WWE for taking every precaution necessary in regards to his health. While it's likely not to be featured in the main event slot at WrestleMania, Rollins's quest to dethrone Lesnar will undoubtedly be the next featured bout on the card. To get all you want from that match, you need Rollins as close to 100 percent as he can possibly be. Thankfully, it seems as if he will be the Rollins we all expect -- just needing some rest along the way.
More WWE news, rumors
- According to PW Insider, the original incarnation of the Hart Foundation will be the first inductees revealed for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class. The three names include former tag team champions Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart along with manager Jimmy Hart. The induction not be a new experience for Jimmy Hart and Bret Hart, who have already been inducted separately in 2005 and 2006, respectively. Neidhart, who died suddenly in August 2018, will be taking his rightful place among the greats.
- The next Superstar Shake-Up is set for its normal slot post-WrestleMania. Monday night, John Pollock of POST Wrestling revealed a commercial that aired in Canada during Raw announcing an "International Superstar Shake-Up" scheduled to take place on April 15 and 16 during Raw and SmackDown Live, respectively, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
- On Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown, WWE champion Daniel Bryan will go one-on-one with Jeff Hardy ahead of Elimination Chamber. Also, Mustafa Ali battles Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev will team up to take on the Good Brothers.
