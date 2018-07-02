WWE news, rumors: Shinsuke Nakamura out a bit longer, NXT TakeOver changes

The roster depth for the NXT brand is impressive at the moment, to say the least, but it does present minor issues. For example, at the most recent NXT TakeOver: Chicago event there were some pretty noteworthy names absent from the card simply because there wasn't enough time. Well, that problem is heading towards a resolution, and that's where we begin out look at some of the biggest headlines for Monday, June 2.

NXT TakeOver events running longer

According to a report from PW Insider, beginning with NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV next month, the events will now run an hour longer. Per the report, the move was finally made so that the pay-per-view events for WWE's third brand could be uniform with those run on the main roster every month. WWE began running main roster PPVs one hour longer most recently with Money in the Bank last month, with a start time of 7 p.m. ET and a kickoff show starting the festivities at 6 p.m.

It should be noted that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported the moved-up start time is not necessarily indicative of longer shows. Many NXT TakeOver events in the past failed to even reach three hours. The earlier start time instead gives NXT the flexibility to run over three hours if it so chooses without crossing the 11 p.m. barrier. While all WWE pay-per-views beginning at 7 p.m. are expected to run past three hours, only the biggest events should hit four or longer.

This move for NXT will certainly help get some of the more deserving names find a spot on the card that may be left off for one reason or another. Last month, Adam Cole did not make a defense of his recently-won North American championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, and a huge name that had just made a return to the brand, EC3, was left without a role on the show as well. When pegged about the absences, Triple H rationalized them as not wanting to overexpose some of these characters, but one would have to ponder whether they would have competed on the card if 60 more minutes were allotted to the show.

Now, we won't have to wonder about that anymore. Although, with how much deeper the NXT roster continues to get with signings from all over the independent scene, it may not be long before some are theorizing if maybe an additional hour may be necessary.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

More WWE news, rumors

SmackDown Live superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will be sidelined a little longer after suffering a bite from a police dog interview with Nikkan Sports, Nakamura revealed that it could be at least another two weeks before he's cleared to return to in-ring action. Nakamura suffered the bite prior to a live event last weekend in Bakersfield, California during a routine sweep of the backstage area.

interview with Nikkan Sports, Nakamura revealed that it could be at least another two weeks before he's cleared to return to in-ring action. Nakamura suffered the bite prior to a live event last weekend in Bakersfield, California during a routine sweep of the backstage area. Ronda Rousey will be at Extreme Rules. The kayfabe suspended Raw superstar sat down with Renee Young for an interview on WWE.com where she revealed that while she's currently under suspension from the red brand, she'll be purchasing a ticket to sit front for for the Raw women's championship match between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. Rousey was suspended from Raw by general manager Kurt Angle for viciously attacking Bliss the night after Money in the Bank where she was cost the title.