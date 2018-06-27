WWE news, rumors: Shinsuke Nakamura's strange absence explained, Kevin Owens onstage

Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown Live was supposed to be highlighted by a United States championship match featuring Jeff Hardy defending against Shinsuke Nakamura. Earlier in the day, though, it was announced that Nakamura was out of the match after suffering an injury at a live event the evening prior. Well, the reported injury that he suffered is one wild story, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, June 27.

Police dog sidelines Shinsuke Nakamura

Yes, you read that headline correctly.

A short time after WWE announced that Nakamura was out of the United States title match with injury, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the Japanese star was bit in the leg by a police dog at the SmackDown live event in Bakersfield, California. Have no fear, though, Nakamura isn't in any sort of legal trouble. PW Insider followed up on the report by noting that the dog was brought to the backstage area prior to the show for a routine check, and when the pup passed Nakamura, it proceeded to bite him in the leg without being provoked after giving a sniff. The call was then made to pull Nakamura from the scheduled live event appearance, as well as the United States title match on SmackDown.

As of this time, there is no word on how much longer Nakamura may be out of action. The PW Insider report revealed that he was backstage at SmackDown on Tuesday night but he wasn't cleared for action. Some of the strangest stories ever told have come from the pro wrestling world. Nakamura getting into a tussle with a police dog and ultimately being sidelined is another glaring example.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

More WWE news, rumors