WWE news, rumors: Shinsuke Nakamura's strange absence explained, Kevin Owens onstage
The reasoning for Nakamura's absence from SmackDown Live on Tuesday is quite the story
Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown Live was supposed to be highlighted by a United States championship match featuring Jeff Hardy defending against Shinsuke Nakamura. Earlier in the day, though, it was announced that Nakamura was out of the match after suffering an injury at a live event the evening prior. Well, the reported injury that he suffered is one wild story, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, June 27.
Police dog sidelines Shinsuke Nakamura
Yes, you read that headline correctly.
A short time after WWE announced that Nakamura was out of the United States title match with injury, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the Japanese star was bit in the leg by a police dog at the SmackDown live event in Bakersfield, California. Have no fear, though, Nakamura isn't in any sort of legal trouble. PW Insider followed up on the report by noting that the dog was brought to the backstage area prior to the show for a routine check, and when the pup passed Nakamura, it proceeded to bite him in the leg without being provoked after giving a sniff. The call was then made to pull Nakamura from the scheduled live event appearance, as well as the United States title match on SmackDown.
As of this time, there is no word on how much longer Nakamura may be out of action. The PW Insider report revealed that he was backstage at SmackDown on Tuesday night but he wasn't cleared for action. Some of the strangest stories ever told have come from the pro wrestling world. Nakamura getting into a tussle with a police dog and ultimately being sidelined is another glaring example.
- Kevin Owens got what he wanted ... sort of. For weeks now, Owens had been proclaiming that he was headed to Shania Twain's concert in Montreal, and all he wanted from one Canadian to another was for his favorite country performer to play her song, "When." Well, Owens didn't get his wish of Twain treating him to the song because the longtime artist admitted she didn't remember the words, but he did get to share the stage with her which created quite the moment.
- As was rumored, Hideo Itami is heading back to Pro Wrestling NOAH for one night and a huge match. Itami, returning under his original name of KENTA, will take on the legendary Naomichi Marufuji in the main event of a 20th anniversary show celebrating Marufuji. The Marufuji anniversary show will take place on Sept. 1.
- On Wednesday night's edition of NXT, the road to TakeOver: Brooklyn IV officially gets underway. The main storyline being teased for this week's episode is figuring out who the next challenger will be for Aleister Black's NXT championship. Candice LeRae will be in action against Lacey Evans, and we'll also see the Moustache Mountain pairing of Tyler Bate & Trent Seven compete for the first time since capturing the NXT tag team championship at the WWE United Kingdom Tournament event.
