WWE Raw 25 anniversary: Returns, start time, watch live stream, official intro
WWE's flagship show celebrates its 25th anniversary on Monday night in New York
This week's edition of WWE Raw is more than just the go-home show for one of the biggest events of the year, the Royal Rumble, which takes place Sunday night in Philadelphia. Monday night will also be a celebration for the company's flagship show as it celebrates its 25th year being on the air.
Monday night's episode, dubbed Raw 25, will emanate from two locations in New York: Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center. On Jan. 11, 1993, the first-ever edition of Raw took place in the Manhattan Center, so this aspect of the 25th anniversary show adds in a nice piece of nostalgia for wrestling fans.
Speaking of nostalgia, WWE Raw 25 will not be short on star power, as we'll see appearances throughout the night by some of the biggest legends in the history of the flagship show. Below is the full list of WWE superstars scheduled to make special appearances, per WWE.com -- highlighted, of course, by none other than "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
WWE Raw 25 returns
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
- The Undertaker
- Chris Jericho
- D-Generation X
- Trish Stratus
- Torrie Wilson
- Jim Ross
- Jerry Lawler
- Jacqueline
- The Dudley Boyz
- Christian
- Ric Flair
- Maria Kanellis
- Scott Hall
- The Bella Twins
- The New Age Outlaws
- Eric Bischoff
- Terri Runnels
- Ron Simmons
- JBL
- Kelly Kelly
- The Godfather
- The Brooklyn Brawler
- Michelle McCool
- Brother Love
- Boogeyman
- Teddy Long
- The Million Dollar Man
- John Laurinaitis
- Harvey Wippleman
- Lilian Garcia
- Jonathan Coachman
- MVP
- William Regal
- Howard Finkel
With The Undertaker scheduled to make an appearance, we may finally get some closure on whether or not the "Phenom" is actually retired. As for in-ring action featuring top superstars from the present day, the matchup everyone is looking forward to is Roman Reigns putting his intercontinental title on the line against The Miz.
Back on the Nov. 21, 2017, episode of Raw, Reigns defeated Miz to officially become a grand slam champion in WWE. The Miz took some time off following the loss to shoot the next installment of "The Marine" movie franchise, but on the Jan. 8 edition of Raw, he returned and was granted a rematch on this celebratory show for the title he lost to the "Big Dog."
Below is all the information you'll need to watch WWE celebrate 25 years of Raw on Monday night.
WWE Raw 25 viewing information
Date: Monday, Jan. 22
Locations: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, NY; Manhattan Center -- New York, NY
WWE Raw 25 pre-show: 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network
WWE Raw 25: 8 p.m. ET on USA Network & USA Live
Before we officially venture down the road to WrestleMania on Sunday with the Royal Rumble, Monday night we get to celebrate one of WWE's greatest creations as it enjoys its 25th year. A little over 24 hours before the historic show takes place in New York City, WWE released what will be the opening video for Raw 25, and it more than does the job in getting you even more hyped up for Monday's festivities.
You don't have to wait until tomorrow to watch the OFFICIAL OPENING to #RAW25, because it's RIGHT HERE!!! Don't miss the historic #RAW25 telecast, airing tomorrow night at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/1LCtMrq93S— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2018
Between the time of year with WrestleMania season just getting started and the legendary names scheduled to appear, this is one Raw you don't want to miss on Monday night.
