WWE releases cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore amid sexual assault allegations

Enzo Amore is the face of WWE's cruiserweight division. WWE

WWE superstar and current cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore has been released by WWE after being accused of sexual assault. He is reportedly under investigation for those claims in Arizona.

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore)," WWE said in a statement released on its website.

With Amore being the current WWE cruiserweight champion, arrangements will obviously have to be made to crown a new titleholder, and at this time, there's no word on how the company plans to go about that.

The claims against Amore surfaced on Twitter earlier Monday. Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed with the Phoenix Police Department that a sexual assault report has been filed against Amore, and an investigation into the matter remains open at this time.

Amore joined WWE in 2012 and made his debut on the company's main roster in 2016. He became cruiserweight champion -- his first WWE title -- in September and had been the face of the division ever since.

Amore's time in WWE was not without controversy, however, as he had reportedly been ostracized behind the scenes for his brash, egotistical, hard-partying behavior. It has been said that Amore had his own locker room -- separate from the rest of the roster -- and may have once been removed from WWE's transportation between events.