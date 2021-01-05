With 2021 now off and running, WWE enters an important year in its history with three truly distinct brands being produced as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage. The beginning of a new year also means the Road to WrestleMania 37 has begun. It's a key time of the calendar for WWE as it is supposed to put its best foot forward, especially once the football season wraps up in early February.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2021 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2021 PPV schedule