With 2021 now off and running, WWE enters an important year in its history with three truly distinct brands being produced as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage. The beginning of a new year also means the Road to WrestleMania 37 has begun. It's a key time of the calendar for WWE as it is supposed to put its best foot forward, especially once the football season wraps up in early February.
In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2021 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.
WWE 2021 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
Jan. 31
WWE Royal Rumble
St. Petersburg, Florida
Feb. 28
WWE Elimination Chamber
St. Petersburg, Florida
March 27
NXT TakeOver: TBA
TBA
|March 28
|WWE WrestleMania 37
|TBA
|May
|WWE Money in the Bank (TBA)
|TBA
June
WWE Backlash (TBA)
TBA
|June 20
|NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin
|Dublin, Ireland
July
WWE Extreme Rules (TBA)
TBA
August
WWE SummerSlam (TBA)
TBA
|Aug./Sept.
|WWE Payback (TBA)
|TBA
|September
|WWE Clash of Champions (TBA)
|TBA
October
WWE Hell in a Cell (TBA)
TBA
|November
|WWE Survivor Series (TBA)
|TBA
|December
|WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TBA)
|TBA