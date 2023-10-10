WWE Crown Jewel is fast approaching in the aftermath of Fastlane. Superstars prepare for the long journey to Riyadh as part of the company's annual visits to Saudi Arabia.

Fastlane was a successful night for some of WWE's most popular superstars. LA Knight and John Cena overcame The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso unseated The Judgement Day as undisputed tag team champions and Seth Rollins emerged as the last man standing against Shinsuke Nakamura.

It only took Rollins a few days to find a new challenger following his grueling world heavyweight title match with Nakamura. Drew McIntyre has had a chip on his shoulder since returning to WWE programming in July. McIntyre challenged Rollins to a match at Crown Jewel, which the defending champion accepted.

Crown Jewel takes place on Nov. 4 and will be followed later that month by the marquee Survivor Series event.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2023 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2023 PPV schedule