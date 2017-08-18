WWE SummerSlam 2017 matches, card, start time, kickoff show, PPV date, rumors

WWE SummerSlam, the company's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, is what should be a jam-packed show. But with the entire match card now announced, it's time to take a look at what is going to go down on Sunday.

It is all set to go down live from Brooklyn beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20. The kickoff show will start two hours earlier at 5 p.m. ET and all action can be watched live nationally on WWE Network.

Big fan of WWE? Be sure to subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know each week.

2017 WWE SummerSlam matches

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman (Fatal 4-Way): There will be more than 1,200 pounds of mass in this match, which should be the main event of the card. Paul Heyman added a stipulation that Lesnar will leave WWE if he loses the title due to a Fatal 4-Way being unfair to the champion.

WWE Championship -- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: It was long expected that Cena would be the one to fight and defeat Mahal, but Nakamura beat Cena clean to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE title. There has been no build otherwise for this match.

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens: The fourth time they will meet with the title on the line in a televised match, Styles and Owens will do so this time with SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon serving as the special guest referee. This one should finally result in a ... somewhat-decisive finish.

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt: This feud finally came to a head Monday on Raw when Wyatt beat Balor clean and appeared to dump blood on him after the match. Backstage, Balor teased the return of the Demon King at SummerSlam.

Raw Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks: Though Baley earned the No. 1 contendership, a shoulder injury has forced her from SummerSlam. Banks beat Nia Jax in a No. 1 contendership match on Monday.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya: Earning her shot by winning a Fatal 5-Way match at Battleground, Natalya will look to win her first "women's" championship after previously being divas champion for two months. This match will likely take place on the kickoff show.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Sheamus & Cesaro (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins: Moments after Ambrose and Rollins reunited, general manager Kurt Angle locked in a tag team championship match for SummerSlam.

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin: Corbin attacked Nakamura and Cena came to the aid of the King of Strong Style on SmackDown by putting Corbin through the announce table. Daniel Bryan made the match official on Tuesday.

Randy Orton vs. Rusev: Not exactly sure who came up with this one.

Big Show vs. Big Cass: Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage. This should be on the kickoff show, one would hope.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. The Usos (Kickoff Show): New Day won the titles at Battleground, so a rematch makes plenty of sense. There are no other tag teams on the show really deserving of the spotlight anyway.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville (Kickoff Show): After Tozawa surprisingly beat Neville clean for the title on Raw, the former champion gets his rematch at SummerSlam.

Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz vs. The Miz & The Miztourage (Kickoff Show): Good way to get six guys on the show who definitely needed to be featured. Also continues the Jordan-Miz feud for a future intercontinental title match.