WWE SummerSlam 2018 matches, card, date, location, start time, PPV rumors, predictions

The second-biggest WWE pay-per-view each year, SummerSlam is going down this year on Sunday, Aug. 19 live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. And considering the importance of the show to WWE, it should be no surprise that the first two matches booked for the card involve two of the company's highest-paid talents in Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

The four-hour event, which could easily run longer as the card could contain as many as 15 matches, will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show that starts one hour earlier at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing SummerSlam every week until the event begins, so keep it locked here for all of your WWE information and analysis as we head towards the big show.

Plus, if you're a big fan of WWE, be sure to subscribe to our In This Corner with Brian Campbell podcast where we go in depth on everything you need to know each week.

2018 WWE SummerSlam matches

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. TBD: Lesnar will defend his title for the first time since April 27 against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. With Lesnar looking toward competing in UFC, it will be interesting to see whether he drops the championship at this event or perhaps the next night on Raw.

Raw Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey: The payoff for a months-long feud that began when Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase during Rousey's title match against Nia Jax, this may be a massive moment for Rousey and the WWE women's division.

2018 WWE SummerSlam card predictions

These are all projected matches based on current storylines. None have been officially announced at this time.

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe: With Styles already having gone through Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev -- and with Samoa Joe absent from television despite being healthy -- this makes all too much sense.

John Cena vs. The Undertaker: Cena and Taker have not appeared on WWE TV since the Greatest Royal Rumble, and there is some unfinished business on Cena's end after the quick loss he suffered at WrestleMania 34. This could be the second match of a trilogy paying off at WrestleMania 35 if WWE wants to go in that direction.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz: It would not be a surprise to see this years-long feud heat up in a major way as the path to SummerSlam comes into focus. This could be one of the top matches on the card if built right.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley: Though the storyline got even more convoluted the night after Extreme Rules, ultimately it only makes sense for them to finally go head-to-head in Brooklyn, the location of their epic NXT women's championship match.

Intercontinental Championship -- Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Finn Balor: After impressing in his triple threat match for a chance at the No. 1 contendership for the universal title, Balor would slot perfectly into the midcard title picture against Ziggler, and it would be a tremendous opportunity for him to take the strap. This could also be a multi-man match or even a ladder match considering how many Raw wrestlers might be left off the card otherwise.

United States Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton: The surprise return of Orton at Extreme Rules confused Nakamura and resulted in some pain for Hardy's nether region. Considering a heel vs. heel match would not make sense, the triple threat seems to make a lot of sense.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch: Unless they stick with Asuka, who has been on the short end of Carmella's heel tactics twice, Lynch appears to be primed for a title opportunity thanks to her growing winning streak.

No predictions yet for either set of tag team champions, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Rusev, Asuka, Nia Jax, New Day, The Usos or SAnitY, among others.