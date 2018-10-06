WWE Super Showdown time, live stream, watch online, 2018 streaming, how to watch live

One of the most unique events in WWE history is set to go down early Saturday morning in the United States. WWE Super Showdown will be taking place inside the Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. This event has been presented as one of the biggest in company history with much of the focus being placed on the bout featuring The Undertaker taking on Triple H for what the company is advertising as the "last time ever."

In addition to the two legends battling, The Shield will be in action, AJ Styles puts the WWE championship on the line against heated rival Samoa Joe, and Ronda Rousey will be in a six-woman tag team match with The Bella Twins. That's just the start of the 10-match card.

Below is all the information you need to catch the Super Showdown event on Saturday morning. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Super Showdown predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show and check back in for live coverage of the event.

WWE Super Showdown viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6

Location: Melbourne Cricket Grounds -- Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE Super Showdown match card