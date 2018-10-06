WWE Super Showdown time, live stream, watch online, 2018 streaming, how to watch live
All the information you need to catch the WWE Super Showdown event from Australia
One of the most unique events in WWE history is set to go down early Saturday morning in the United States. WWE Super Showdown will be taking place inside the Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. This event has been presented as one of the biggest in company history with much of the focus being placed on the bout featuring The Undertaker taking on Triple H for what the company is advertising as the "last time ever."
In addition to the two legends battling, The Shield will be in action, AJ Styles puts the WWE championship on the line against heated rival Samoa Joe, and Ronda Rousey will be in a six-woman tag team match with The Bella Twins. That's just the start of the 10-match card.
Below is all the information you need to catch the Super Showdown event on Saturday morning. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Super Showdown predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show and check back in for live coverage of the event.
WWE Super Showdown viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 6
Location: Melbourne Cricket Grounds -- Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Start time: 5 a.m. ET
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
WWE Super Showdown match card
- Triple H (w/ Shawn Michaels) vs. The Undertaker (w/ Kane)
- The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler
- WWE Championship (No Disqualification, No Countout): AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe
- Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad
- No 1. Contendership for the WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Elias
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: New Day (c) vs. The Bar
- Asuka & Naomi vs. The IIconics
- Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy
