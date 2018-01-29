WWE WrestleMania 34 matches, 2018 card, rumors, date, location, predictions

The Road to WrestleMania 34 has just begun, but we already have some clarity as to what the "Showcase of the Immortals" will look like this year. WWE WrestleMania 34 is set for Sunday, April 8 in New Orleans, and the card is already stacking up to be a massive one.

CBS Sports will be onsite at the big show in April, but for now, let's take a look at how WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year is shaping up in terms of matches and rumors. Don't worry, no spoilers here per se, just predictions as to how everything is going to shake out when all is said and done.

WWE WrestleMania 34 matches

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: After winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble, Nakamura had his choice of WrestleMania opponent and immediately called out Styles as the two rekindle their rivalry from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This should be a "smart" fan's dream, and while it is unlikely to main event the show, it may very well be the match of the evening in New Orleans.

WWE WrestleMania 34 predictions

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns: This one has been coming for 365 days ever since Lesnar beat Goldberg for the title and Reigns beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Reigns will likely have to win Elimination Chamber in order to get the spot, but that should go down in February.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey: Though she only made her debut at the Royal Rumble and there's a ways to go storyline-wise before we get to a match, it makes the most sense -- by far -- for Rousey and Flair to square off at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Raw Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Asuka: With Asuka winning the first women's Royal Rumble, she will have her choice of opponent at WrestleMania. Ultimately, I think that will be then-women's champion Sasha Banks, but she does not have the strap right now, so Bliss is a placeholder. Banks-Asuka was teased at the Royal Rumble, and it was a big-time moment.

Intercontinental Championship -- The Miz (c) vs. Braun Strowman: It's time to put a strap on Strowman, though it remains to be seen how WWE will get here in terms of storyline, and it may not even begin developing until after Elimination Chamber.