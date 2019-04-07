WWE WrestleMania 35 live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff show, WWE Network

The time has finally arrived for the biggest extravaganza in sports entertainment. WrestleMania 35 takes place Sunday night inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as a new chapter is set to be added to the "Showcase of the Immortals" book . From a historic main event that will set a standard to a plethora of championship matches scheduled, WrestleMania 35 has shaped out as an event that you won't want to miss from start to finish.

Below is all the information you need to watch WrestleMania 35 on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WrestleMania 35 predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

Listen to our preview of WrestleMania 35 from the State of Combat podcast, and be sure to subscribe at the link in the player below. We will have an instant analysis immediately after WrestleMania 35.

WWE WrestleMania 35 viewing information

Date: Sunday, April 7

Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE WrestleMania 35 match card