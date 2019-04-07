WWE WrestleMania 35 live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff show, WWE Network
All the information you need to watch WrestleMania 35 live on Sunday night in MetLife Stadium
The time has finally arrived for the biggest extravaganza in sports entertainment. WrestleMania 35 takes place Sunday night inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as a new chapter is set to be added to the "Showcase of the Immortals" book . From a historic main event that will set a standard to a plethora of championship matches scheduled, WrestleMania 35 has shaped out as an event that you won't want to miss from start to finish.
Below is all the information you need to watch WrestleMania 35 on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WrestleMania 35 predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.
Listen to our preview of WrestleMania 35 from the State of Combat podcast, and be sure to subscribe at the link in the player below. We will have an instant analysis immediately after WrestleMania 35.
WWE WrestleMania 35 viewing information
Date: Sunday, April 7
Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
WWE WrestleMania 35 match card
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese (Kickoff Show)
- Women's Battle Royal (Kickoff Show) [Confirmed Entrants]
- Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show) [Confirmed Entrants]
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins (Kickoff Show)
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. The Bar vs. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura
- Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Angle's Farewell Match)
- Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor
- United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
- AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
- Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. The IIconics
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Falls Count Anywhere)
- Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred)
- Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
- WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
- Winner Take All -- Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch
