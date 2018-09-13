Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight date, PPV price, odds, start time, rematch, boxing undercard

It may be coming a year later than we hoped, but the world should finally receive a decisive answer to the question of who is the better boxer between unified middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) and Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs). After the two fought to a controversial split decision back in 2017, they were expected to fight again in May. However, due to a positive drug test supposedly triggered by contaminated beef from Mexico -- yes, you read that correctly -- Alvarez was suspended six months and not cleared to fight at that date.

In the meantime, Golovkin brutalized Vanes Martirosyan on that May date, setting the stage for Saturday's fight. Not only are Golvokin's unified WBA (super), WBC and WBO middleweight titles on the line, he and Alvarez will be fighting for the vacant Ring and lineal middleweight titles.

With so much going down ahead of the fight, let's take a look at everything you need to know before Canelo and GGG meet inside the squared circle in Las Vegas

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: PPV (via HBO) | Price: $84.99

Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream

Live stream: FITE.tv

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Gennady Golovkin (c) -155 Canelo Alvarez +125 Unified middleweight championship Jaime Munguia (c) -5000 Brandon Cook +1400 WBO junior middleweight championship David Lemieux -190 Gary O'Sullivan +155 Middleweight Roman Gonzalez -1600 Moises Fuentes +800 Junior bantamweight

