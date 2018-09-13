Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight date, PPV price, odds, start time, rematch, boxing undercard
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin rematch on Saturday
It may be coming a year later than we hoped, but the world should finally receive a decisive answer to the question of who is the better boxer between unified middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) and Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs). After the two fought to a controversial split decision back in 2017, they were expected to fight again in May. However, due to a positive drug test supposedly triggered by contaminated beef from Mexico -- yes, you read that correctly -- Alvarez was suspended six months and not cleared to fight at that date.
In the meantime, Golovkin brutalized Vanes Martirosyan on that May date, setting the stage for Saturday's fight. Not only are Golvokin's unified WBA (super), WBC and WBO middleweight titles on the line, he and Alvarez will be fighting for the vacant Ring and lineal middleweight titles.
With so much going down ahead of the fight, let's take a look at everything you need to know before Canelo and GGG meet inside the squared circle in Las Vegas
Fight information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: PPV (via HBO) | Price: $84.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: FITE.tv
Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Gennady Golovkin (c) -155
Canelo Alvarez +125
Unified middleweight championship
Jaime Munguia (c) -5000
Brandon Cook +1400
WBO junior middleweight championship
David Lemieux -190
Gary O'Sullivan +155
Middleweight
Roman Gonzalez -1600
Moises Fuentes +800
Junior bantamweight
Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight news, information
