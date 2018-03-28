2018 NCAA Tournament: Why Villanova can -- and will -- win it all

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

My colleagues have provided some compelling and convincing cases for the other teams in San Antonio.

Villanova's doesn't require that much effort. This is the best team in the Final Four and, for my eyes, the best Villanova team ever. The Wildcats are the 21st Big East team to make the Final Four since the league began 39 years ago. Nova is 2-for-3 in that span in trips to the Final Four, winning in 1985 and 2016 but losing in 2009. (The Wildcats also made the Final Four in 1939 and 1971.)

Here's what makes this Villanova team so special and equipped to cut down the nets in San Antonio:

The best offense and most well-rounded team

Villanova's made 47 3-pointers through four rounds of this NCAA Tournament, among the most made up to the Final Four in tournament history. The Wildcats rank first in adjusted offensive at KenPom.com, scoring 127.3 points per 100 possessions -- that's the second-best offense of the past 16 years (only 2014-15 Wisconsin at 129.0 is better).

Yet Villanova players default to their defense when discussing their success. So if it means that much to them, how are they even better on offense?

"We play so openly and freely and unselfish," junior guard Phil Booth said. "We don't really care who shoots. It's easy to play that way on offense. We don't get mad if someone takes a bad shot -- we get mad if someone misses a defensive assignment."

This team is younger -- and more versatile

Call it chutzpah, dub it defense, name it whatever you'd like, but Villanova beating a good Texas Tech team by 12 points after Tech induced Nova into one of its worst offensive showings of the season? That's a bit scary.

"That's what our practices are like," sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo told CBS Sports. "You see a team win in practice like the way we won [vs. Texas Tech]."

"We made strides this weekend because we didn't make shots but we still won," associate head coach Ashley Howard said. "That was our challenge throughout the course of the season. Don't just rely on the 3-point shot, don't rely on being a talented team that can out-score people. Be a team that can do both."

They are a team that can do both. They can do both and still romp because, I think, they have at least four pros on this team: Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Omari Spellman and DiVincenzo. There is no ego in this group and when you combine that with the amount of size and talent, it's a concoction for success against the best in the sport.

The 2015-16 comparisons will be made heavily this week, too. Is this team better than the one from two years ago?

"I think the biggest difference is that '16 team was older," Howard said. "That '16 team was playing their best basketball during the tournament. We saw it unfold: Daniel Ochefu came out of his shell, Kris Jenkins and Ryan Arcidiacono played at a high level. Our team now is playing well, but because we're so young -- we don't have any seniors on this team -- Omari Spellman can get a lot better. Eric Paschall can get a lot better."

This team is following that 2016 pattern, though. Its won every postseason game by double digits.

Villanova has the best player



If you want a rundown on every starter in this Final Four, have a look here. Brunson, of course, is No. 1. Having the best player doesn't guarantee you will win the national title, but having the best player on the best offense -- and factoring in that said player, and others, have already been here? Already won a national title?

Again, it's not hard to make the argument for Villanova. The program has won 134 games in four years, which is the second-most ever to Memphis' partially vacated 137-victory run under John Calipari in the aughts. The Wildcats won dramatically at the buzzer two years ago vs. North Carolina, but they've been building to this moment.

"We don't look at that season at all," DiVincenzo said. "We look like we're a completely different team than that team."

That's partially true. Brunson was fledgling then. He's fully grown now. Point guard play is so pivotal with the pressure of the Final Four. No one handles pressure like Brunson. No one's looked better in March than the Wildcats.