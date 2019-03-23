2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Kentucky vs. Wofford odds, picks, predictions from proven model on 11-5 run

The 2019 NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday with the second round, and two of the most exciting teams in the nation will go head-to-head in Jacksonville as No. 2 seed Kentucky takes on No. 7 seed Wofford at 2:40 p.m. ET. Both are coming off dominant opening-round victories. Kentucky demolished Abilene Christian 79-44 and Wofford got hot late to cruise past Seton Hall 84-68. The teams have 58 wins combined, with Kentucky at 28-6 and Wofford at 30-4, and win No. 59 determines who goes to the Sweet 16. The Wildcats are five-point favorites, with the over-under set at 140 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Wofford odds. Before you make your own Kentucky vs. Wofford picks, be sure to check out the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Entering Saturday's showdown, the model knows that one big potential advantage for Kentucky should be its ability to attack the rim. The Wildcats rank 20th in the nation in free-throw attempts per game, getting to the charity stripe 23.5 times per contest. Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson are both exceptional slashers, while Reid Travis does great job of establishing post position.

Against a Wofford squad that ranks No. 135 in the country in opponent shooting efficiency, Kentucky should be able to get to the spots on the floor it wants to and finish around the rim, or at least apply pressure by putting Wofford in foul trouble.

But just because the Wildcats are loaded with playmakers doesn't mean they'll cover the Kentucky vs. Wofford spread and advance in the 2019 NCAA bracket.

Wofford is the second-best 3-point shooting team in the nation. Fletcher Magee just set the all-time NCAA record for 3-point field goals with 509 for his career. Magee hit seven of them against Seton Hall, passing Oakland's Travis Bader for the record.

However, Magee isn't the only weapon for Wofford. The Terriers shoot 41.7 percent from beyond the arc as a team and Nathan Hoover (46.1 percent from 3-point range), Storm Murphy (47.5 percent) and Tray Hollowell (41.6 percent) can all fill it from deep. It's been the great equalizer for Wofford all season, and if Kentucky can't find a way to run the Terriers off the 3-point line, it could be a long game. And with P.J. Washington (14.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg) expected to miss this game due to a foot injury, that's one less Kentucky star that Wofford will have to deal with.

