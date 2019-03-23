2019 NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Maryland odds, picks, predictions from proven model on 11-5 run

The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers take on the No. 6 seed Maryland Terrapins in a 2019 NCAA Tournament second-round game on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites, with the over-under set at 147 in the latest LSU vs. Maryland odds. Both teams survived but failed to cover in their first-round games. Maryland squeaked past Belmont 79-77, while LSU survived a late surge from Yale with a 79-74 victory. The Tigers won the SEC regular-season title, but were bounced from the SEC Tournament in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the Terrapins finished fifth in the Big Ten and were also ousted in their conference tournament opener by Nebraska. However, both teams are within striking distance of a Sweet 16 berth in the 2019 NCAA bracket, so before you make your LSU vs. Maryland picks, look at the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Entering Saturday's matchup, the model knows Maryland is feeling confident after its front court showed up big-time in the first round. Bruno Fernando had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Belmont, while Jalen Smith had 19 points and 12 boards. In particular, Maryland's productivity on the offensive glass was key in creating second-chance opportunities. The Terps snagged 15 offensive rebounds on Thursday and have been one of the best rebounding teams in the nation this season.

Maryland ranks No. 30 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage (32.0) and should get plenty of second-chance opportunities against an LSU squad that ranks 234th in the country in defensive rebounding percentage (72.5). Fernando and Smith's size on the interior could pose major problems for the Tigers.

But just because the Terps can crash the boards doesn't mean they'll cover the LSU vs. Maryland spread.

The Tigers rank 24th in the nation in free-throw attempts by getting to the line an average of 23.4 times per contest. And they shoot 75.1 percent from the charity stripe when they get there, which is a big reason why they are No. 11 in the nation in scoring at 81.1 points per game.

Ricky Lindo is the only forward besides Fernando and Smith that plays regularly in Maryland's rotation, and he played just six minutes in the Terrapins' win over Belmont. So if the Tigers can get the Terrapins into foul trouble on Saturday, it will go a long way towards LSU dictating the tempo of the game.

