The Northern Kentucky Norse may not have pulled off the major upset over No. 1 seed Houston in the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, but they still managed to have a good time.

Northern Kentucky band director Will Redden might have had the best time of anyone in the building. He went viral when he was caught on camera rocking out as he directed the Norse pep band.

The Northern Kentucky band was playing Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy," and Redden got caught up in the music as he led the performance:

That video of Redden made its rounds on social media, and he quickly became an Internet celebrity. Later in the day, Redden himself reacted to the incredible response he received.

No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky did put quite a scare into the Cougars on the first day of March Madness. The two teams were knotted up at 36 with under 15 minutes left in the second half before Houston finally pulled away for a 63-52 win.

The Norse made the most of their NCAA Tournament appearance, and that goes double for Redden, who made sure no one will ever forget the Northern Kentucky band's performance.